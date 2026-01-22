Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward honored by teammates before career milestone

Ducks Killorn 1,000 NHL game

© Anaheim Ducks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Anaheim Ducks wore killer pregame outfits on Wednesday.

The Ducks sported custom T-shirts in honor of forward Alex Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game before their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Three drawings of Killorn are featured on the black shirts including a picture of the veteran forward lifting the Stanley Cup on a jet ski.

“1000 games” is printed on the right side of the shirts with “Alex Killorn” written on the bottom.

Earlier in the day, Killorn reflected on his milestone moment during a media scrum.

“The guys did a little video for me this morning,” Killorn said in a video posted by the Ducks to social media. “You see YouTube videos of your first goal and how much different you look even in your face and how much time has kind of gone by.

“Obviously, great memories with winning [Stanley] Cups. I haven’t really taken it all in just yet. I think once I get through this game tonight, I think it will become more real.”

Killorn is in his 14th NHL season and third with the Ducks. He played his first 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with them in 2020 and 2021.

Short Shifts

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

PWHL’s Hayley Scamurra rocks dad’s jersey to Takeover Tour

Bruins legend Chara shows support for Patriots in AFC semifinals

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour