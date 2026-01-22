Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

The Anaheim Ducks wore killer pregame outfits on Wednesday.
The Ducks sported custom T-shirts in honor of forward Alex Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game before their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Veteran forward honored by teammates before career milestone
Three drawings of Killorn are featured on the black shirts including a picture of the veteran forward lifting the Stanley Cup on a jet ski.
“1000 games” is printed on the right side of the shirts with “Alex Killorn” written on the bottom.
Earlier in the day, Killorn reflected on his milestone moment during a media scrum.
“The guys did a little video for me this morning,” Killorn said in a video posted by the Ducks to social media. “You see YouTube videos of your first goal and how much different you look even in your face and how much time has kind of gone by.
“Obviously, great memories with winning [Stanley] Cups. I haven’t really taken it all in just yet. I think once I get through this game tonight, I think it will become more real.”
Killorn is in his 14th NHL season and third with the Ducks. He played his first 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with them in 2020 and 2021.