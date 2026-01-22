Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Earlier in the day, Killorn reflected on his milestone moment during a media scrum.

“The guys did a little video for me this morning,” Killorn said in a video posted by the Ducks to social media. “You see YouTube videos of your first goal and how much different you look even in your face and how much time has kind of gone by.

“Obviously, great memories with winning [Stanley] Cups. I haven’t really taken it all in just yet. I think once I get through this game tonight, I think it will become more real.”

Killorn is in his 14th NHL season and third with the Ducks. He played his first 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with them in 2020 and 2021.