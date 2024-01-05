NHL Morning Skate for January 5

* The NHL announced 32 players named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto as well as the launch of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will enable fans to complete the rosters.

* Sidney Crosby and David Pastrnak posted the first of their many points moments after being named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend as the Penguins and Bruins combined for 11 goals at TD Garden, including six in the first period.

* Connor Bedard, who is set to become the youngest in League history to play for an NHL All-Star team, is in action tonight when the Blackhawks visit fellow 2024 All-Star Jack Hughes and the Devils to open a TVA Sports doubleheader. Keep scrolling to see the company 18-year-old Bedard can join during NHL All-Star Weekend next month in Toronto (Feb. 1-3 on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports).

ALL-STARS WERE SELECTED . . .

The NHL unveiled the first 32 players named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, a group that includes 13 returnees from last year’s event in Sunrise, eight first-time All-Stars – including rookie Connor Bedard – and a pair of brothers who can skate in the event together for the first time (Jack and Quinn Hughes). The first version of the **#NHLStats Pack for All-Star** includes notes on each player named Thursday.

* In conjunction with the announcement came the launch of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote through Jan. 11, and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App. **Click here** for more information on voting.

. . . AND THEN ALL-STARS SHONE

Several players named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend shone Thursday:

* Sidney Crosby (1-2—3) and David Pastrnak (1-2—3) posted three points apiece as the Penguins and Bruins combined for five of the game’s 11 goals in the opening 7:21. Crosby can become the fourth Pittsburgh player to skate in the NHL All-Star Game at least six times, following Mario Lemieux (10x), Jaromir Jagr (6x) and Kris Letang (6x). Pastrnak is set to become the fifth Czechia-born player to skate in the NHL All-Star Game at least four times, following Jaromir Jagr (10x), Dominik Hasek (6x), Patrik Elias (4x) and Tomas Kaberle (4x).

* Nikita Kucherov (27-37—64 in 39 GP) had an assist to reach 64 points on the season, while Nathan MacKinnon (22-42—64 in 39 GP) scored his second straight overtime goal to complete the Avalanche’s third-period comeback win and tie Kucherov for the League scoring lead. Kucherov is set to tie teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy (5) for the third-most NHL All-Star Game appearances by a Lightning player behind Steven Stamkos (7) and Martin St. Louis (6), while MacKinnon can become the sixth player in franchise history to play in five or more career NHL All-Star Games.

* Mathew Barzal (115-286—401 in 457 GP) had two assists to eclipse 400 points in his NHL career and help the Islanders (18-10-10, 46 points) strengthen their grip on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Barzal is set to become the seventh three-time All-Star in franchise history and first since John Tavares (5x)

* Connor Hellebuyck, whose 19 wins are the second most by any goaltender in 2023-24, turned aside 27 of 28 shots to extend his personal point streak to 11 games. He is expected to set a franchise benchmark for All-Star appearances among Jets/Thrashers players – he is currently tied with Ilya Kovalchuk (3, all w/ ATL) and Dustin Byfuglien (3; 1 w/ ATL, 2 w/ WPG).

* Robert Thomas (1-1—2) tallied the 70th multi-point game of his NHL career to help the Blues beat the Pacific Division-leading Canucks. Thomas wasn’t the only player who learned that he would be playing in his first career NHL All-Star Game on Thursday – Ducks forward Frank Vatrano found out he was headed to the festivities in Toronto from his infant daughter, **Ophelia**, while Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was told by head coach Dave Hakstol to cancel his vacation plans.

PLAYERS MAKE CASE FOR 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual

Notable players eligible for the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual made their case for a roster spot:

* Chris Kreider’s lone goal of the contest marked his 101st career power-play tally and 42nd career game winner, helping the Rangers (26-10-1, 53 points) leapfrog the Bruins (23-8-6, 52 points) for top spot in the NHL standings. Kreider (20-15—35 in 37 GP) recorded his ninth career 20-goal campaign and became the second New York player to reach the mark this season, joining Artemi Panarin (24-29—53 in 37 GP). Panarin announced post-game that he and his wife, Alisa, are expecting their second baby and would miss the festivities in Toronto, but encouraged fans to vote for his teammates.

* Jeff Skinner (1-3—4) became the second Sabres player this season with a four-point game and joined Casey Mittelstadt (1-1—2) and newly named All-Star Rasmus Dahlin (1-1—2) as the third Buffalo player to surpass the 30-point mark this season. Thirteen years ago, Skinner became the youngest player in League history to play for an NHL All-Star team – though Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is set to displace him on that list in a month.

* Bedard (18 years, 201 days on Feb. 3, 2024) is set to become the youngest player in League history to play for an NHL All-Star team and the second youngest ever to play in the event behind Fleming MacKell (18 years, 166 days) who skated with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs at the inaugural showcase in 1947.

Kraken, Daccord EXTENDING POINT STREAKS FEATURED IN LIVE UPDATES

Thursday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the 13-game slate, including Joey Daccord (32 saves) helping the Kraken earn their sixth straight win and extend their franchise-record point streak to 10 games (8-0-2 dating to Dec. 12). Daccord improved to 7-0-2 in his last nine appearances and recorded a franchise-record shutout sequence of 158:34 before Senators forward Parker Kelly tallied in the third period Thursday.

#NHLStats Pack: 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend (will be updated regularly ahead of Feb. 1)