Oh baby, Frank Vatrano is an all-star.

The Anaheim Ducks forward found out he was selected as a 2024 NHL All-Star from his infant daughter, Ophelia.

When Vatrano returned to the Ducks locker room after practice on Thursday, his wife Rebecca was waiting there holding Ophelia, who was wearing a onesie that read "My Daddy is an NHL All-Star" with the Ducks logo underneath.