'The Jackie Redmond Show' premieres Thursday on NHL YouTube channel

Host catches up with players, famous fans, shares week’s best hockey content

TJRS
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK“The Jackie Redmond Show,” a new series created by NHL Productions, premieres today at 2pm ET exclusively on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Hosted by sportscaster Jackie Redmond, the series will feature conversations with current and former players, coaches, team personnel and famous fans; behind-the-scenes moments; and highlights of the week’s best hockey content. Watch the first episode here.

The first episode, filmed at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, gives fans behind-the-scenes access to the NHL’s signature event. Redmond catches up with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez. Future episodes recorded from the NHL’s state-of-the-art production studio in New York City will include the League’s latest news, visits from players and conversations with Commissioner Gary Bettman.

With more than 10 years of broadcasting experience, Redmond has served as a studio host and reporter for the NHL Network™, WBD Sports, WWE, and Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. Redmond got her start winning the Canadian reality show Gillette Drafted: The Search for Canada's Next Sportscaster in 2011, when she became the first and only female winner over the show's five-year run. As a sportscaster, Redmond has covered every major NHL event, including the last six Stanley Cup® Finals.

New episodes of “The Jackie Redmond Show” will drop each Friday on the NHL’s YouTube channel through the 2024 NHL regular season. The series is produced by Matt Nicholson and directed by Matt Celli.

Jackie Redmond chats with Dunn, Whitecloud, and Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez

