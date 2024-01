Did Will Ferrell and Mookie Betts just become best friends? Yep!

Are the Los Angeles Kings the reason why? Yep!

The comic actor and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder sat together as the Kings hosted the Detroit Red Wings and did their fair share to fire up the fans.

Ferrell's in-house clip of doing the "Go Kings Go!" chant started on the arena's main scoreboard before the camera cut to the actual Ferrell, a regular at Kings games, sitting with the Dodgers perennial all-star.