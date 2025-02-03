NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 3

* Lucas Raymond (SWE), Rasmus Dahlin (SWE), Mikael Granlund (FIN) and Nathan MacKinnon (CAN) each helped their clubs earn a win Sunday as the countdown to the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off is now just nine days away. The opening contest will see Canada and Sweden face off at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

* Jonathan Quick backstopped the Rangers to victory against the Golden Knights and became the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the 400-win milestone.

* As many as five players slated to skate in the 4 Nations Face-Off could hit the ice during Monday’s lone contest when the Predators host the Senators during Prime Monday Night Hockey.

COUNTDOWN TO 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF HITS SINGLE DIGITS

With 4 Nations Face-Off now nine days away, a number of players heading to the best-on-best tournament made their mark on Sunday’s slate:

* Lucas Raymond (SWE) collected an assist on Alex DeBrincat’s overtime winner to propel the Red Wings (27-21-5, 59 points) to their sixth straight win as Detroit jumped past Columbus (26-20-7, 59 points), Tampa Bay (27-20-4, 58 points) and Boston (26-22-6, 58 points) into the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Raymond (20-37—57 in 53 GP) enters the final week before the upcoming best-on-best tournament with the second-most points among all Swedish players this season, trailing only 4 Nations Face-Off teammate Jesper Bratt (16-43—59 in 54 GP).

* Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) recorded his 330th and 331st career points to surpass Mike Ramsey (329) for the second most among Sabres defensemen, behind Phil Housley (558). Dahlin assisted on the game winner for the 40th time in his career, which passed Housley (39) for the second most by a Buffalo blueliner, trailing only Ramsey (45).

* Mikael Granlund (FIN) collected his first point in a Stars uniform after being traded to Dallas on Saturday. Granlund (15-31—46 in 53 GP) owns the fourth-highest point total among all Finnish players this season, behind Mikko Rantanen (26-40—66 in 53 GP), Sebastian Aho (17-34—51 in 52 GP) and Aleksander Barkov (12-35—47 in 44 GP). Finland’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off was updated Sunday, with the additions of Urho Vaakanainen (NYR) and Henri Jokiharju (BUF) to replace Miro Heiskanen (DAL) and Jani Hakanpää (TOR) due to injury.

* Nathan MacKinnon (CAN) extended his home point streak to 14 games with his 20th goal and League-leading 80th point of 2024-25. He became the fifth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to record 10 or more 20-goal seasons and tied Michel Goulet (7) for the third-most 80-point campaigns in franchise history behind Joe Sakic (12) and Peter Stastny (8).

PANTHERS, DUCKS COMPLETE COMEBACKS

The Panthers (32-19-3, 67 points), and Ducks (22-24-6, 50 points) both completed the week with comeback victories:

* Carter Verhaeghe (3-0—3) and Aleksander Barkov (0-3—3), Finland’s captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off, each potted three points to help the Panthers extend their lead atop the Atlantic Division standings and snap the Islanders’ seven-game winning streak – the 10th time in franchise history they’ve halted a run of that length. Verhaeghe became the first Florida player with a hat trick this season and the eighth in franchise history to have at least three. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Anaheim was facing a two-goal deficit heading into the second period but Mason McTavish kickstarted the rally by scoring the first of three Ducks tallies which was capped by Alex Killorn’s game winner in the third period. The victory marked Anaheim’s fifth multi-goal comeback win of the season – they’ve had more in only two other campaigns in the past 10 years (8 in 2014-15 & 6 in 2022-23).

QUICK NOTCHES 400TH WIN DURING SUNDAY’S #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Quick became the first U.S.-born goaltender – and 15th in NHL history – to earn 400 career wins. He joined Marc-Andre Fleury (572) and Sergei Bobrovsky (418) as the third active goaltender to reach the milestone. For more #NHLStats on the Rangers' win and from all 18 teams in action Sunday, visit the most recent Live Updates.

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY HAS MAJOR 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FLAIR

The only game on tonight’s slate has major 4 Nations Face-Off flair as up to five players heading to the best-on-best international tournament next week will be in action when Brady Tkachuk and the Senators visit Filip Forsberg and the Predators.

* The Predators have a built-in rivalry within their lineup as Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist will represent Sweden, while goaltender Juuse Saros will skate for Finland. About two years before they skated as teammates in the NHL, Saros claimed bragging rights by defeating Forsberg in the gold medal game at the 2014 World Junior Championship – guiding Finland to its first gold at the event in more than 15 years. Saros made 35 saves in the clinching overtime victory against Forsberg, who captained the Swedish squad and finished second in tournament scoring behind Teuvo Teravainen (captain of the Finnish team at that event & Saros’ soon-to-be 4 Nations teammate).

* Nyquist, a three-time medalist with Sweden who has represented his country at the Olympics and World Championship, is the only European player in the past 22 years to lead the NCAA in scoring (2009-10), part of a collegiate career that included being a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. His resume also includes an AHL Calder Cup and Olympic silver medal.

* Sweden’s only guaranteed game in Boston will be against Tkachuk and USA (Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS), which could see the Senators captain go head-to-head with teammate Linus Ullmark who has joined Ottawa on its current road trip after missing more than a month due to injury. Tkachuk, the only American to ever captain the Senators, last represented his country at the 2024 World Championship when he had a team-leading seven goals in eight games.

* Ullmark, who may be back in Ottawa’s lineup as early as Monday, could go head-to-head against Saros in a potential 4 Nations Face-Off preview. Historic rivals Sweden and Finland face off in less than two weeks on Saturday, Feb. 15 (1 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

NOTABLE NATIONAL GAMES TO KEEP AN EYE ON THIS WEEK

More #NHLStats and storylines to watch out for during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Draisaitl chases 200th career road goal in St. Louis

* A doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu opens with Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers visiting the Blues – also on Sportsnet One. Draisaitl needs two road goals to reach 200 in his career and can become the second-fastest active player to reach the mark (382 GP) behind Alex Ovechkin (319 GP).

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – American stars open doubleheader on TNT, Max, Sportsnet & TVA Sports

* Six players set to represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off will take the ice when the Bruins visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, including Boston blueliner Charlie McAvoy and New York defenseman Adam Fox. McAvoy enters the week two points shy of becoming the eighth defenseman in Bruins history to 300 points – him and Fox won a gold medal together at the 2017 World Junior Championship where they ranked first and second, respectively, in points by U.S. blueliners.

Thursday, Feb. 6 – Matthews eyes 100 power-play goals, multiple franchise lists

* A doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu closes with Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs taking on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Matthews, who has 7-6—13 in seven career games against Seattle, enters the week one power-play goal shy of 100 in his career and can climb the franchise’s all-time goals list as well as game-winning goals list.

Friday, Feb. 7 – McDavid, MacKinnon meet as foes for final time before 4 Nations Face-Off

* Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon go head-to-head on TVA Sports and Sportsnet as foes for the final time before uniting to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off. McDavid has 12-20—32 in 21 career contests against MacKinnon (10-15—25), with the Oilers owning a 12-4-5 record through those contests (COL: 9-10-2).

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Another ABC doubleheader and three-game HNIC slate

* The Bruins and Golden Knights conclude a doubleheader on ABC and ESPN+, which will feature 10 players headed to the 4 Nations Face-Off, including Brad Marchand (CAN) and Jack Eichel (USA). North of the border, a three-game Hockey Night in Canada features the Canucks and Maple Leafs going head-to-head in both teams’ final matchup before the best-on-best tournament. Vancouver has a seven-game home win streak versus Toronto dating to March 4, 2021 – its second-longest active run versus an opponent behind an eight-game stretch against San Jose.

Sunday, Feb. 9 – Canadiens and Lightning clash in final contest before 4 Nations Face-Off

* An NHL Network Showcase features the Canadiens and Lightning clashing in the League’s final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off takes over Bell Centre. Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault is one of several players set to skate in the international tournament that will be in action Sunday and will team up with Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point just three days later when Canada battles Victor Hedman and team Sweden (8 p.m. ET on MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).