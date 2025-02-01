FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Dallas’ first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The conditional pick is Winnipeg’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (acquired via a trade with San Jose on June 19, 2024) and will upgrade to Dallas’ third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft if the Stars make the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
Dallas Stars acquire Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks
Dallas has traded their first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft
“We are excited to welcome both Mikael and Cody to Dallas,” said Nill. “We see both players as addressing immediate needs for our team — Mikael is a proven scorer who will bolster our forward group at both even strength and on the power play, and Cody will add a stabilizing and physical presence to our blueline. Both players will bring valuable postseason experience to our group, and we are looking forward to seeing their contributions to the Stars as the season continues.”
Granlund, 32, has recorded 45 points (15-30—45) in 52 regular-season contests with San Jose during the 2024-25 campaign, ranking first on the club in points (45) and assists (30). His 15 goals are third on the team, while he is tied for first with five power play goals and paces all forwards in time on ice per game (TOI/G) with 20:51. The 13-year NHL veteran has amassed 589 points (172-417—589) in 871 career regular-season contests with Minnesota, Nashville, Pittsburgh and San Jose, ranking fourth in career scoring among active, Finnish skaters. He has made nine appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, totaling 32 points (11-21—32).
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward from Oulu, Finland was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has represented Finland on numerous occasions, including capturing two gold medals and one silver medal in seven appearances at IIHF World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics. He was chosen earlier this season to represent Team Finland alongside fellow countrymen Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell at the 4 Nations Face-Off later this month.
Ceci, 31, has recorded 15 points (4-11—15) in 54 regular-season contests with the Sharks this season. He ranks first on the club in TOI with 1175:41 and is tied for second with two game-winning goals. Among Sharks blueliners, he ranks second in points (15) and assists (11) and is tied for third in goals (4). In 12 NHL campaigns, he has recorded 226 points (52-174—226) and skated in 840 regular-season contests with Ottawa, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Edmonton and San Jose. The right-shot defenseman has appeared in the postseason on seven occasions, amassing 19 points (4-15—19) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (15th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Ceci represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, winning a gold medal after totaling six points (1-5—6) in 10 tournament games.