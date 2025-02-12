NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 12

* The NHL’s first best-on-best competition since 2016 gets started tonight when Canada faces Sweden to open the 4 Nations Face-Off (8 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, truTV, SN & TVAS). The 4 Nations Face-Off will be available to fans in more than 240 countries and territories (click here for tune-in information).

* The Canada-Sweden opener will feature a bevy of stars including three of the top five goal scorers and point leaders so far in the 2024-25 season. It also includes a pair of skaters following in their father’s skate strides by competing in an NHL International Tournament.

* USA is honoring the impact Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau had on their national team throughout the tournament and invited their father, Guy Gaudreau, to Montreal to take part in the tournament.

CANADA AND SWEDEN OPEN TOURNAMENT WEDNESDAY IN MONTREAL

A whirlwind 4 Nations Face-Off, the NHL’s first best-on-best competition since 2016 that will pit Canada, Finland, Sweden and USA against each other in a round-robin tournament with the top two teams advancing to the final next week in Boston, opens tonight at Bell Centre in Montreal when Canada faces Sweden.

* Canada and Sweden have met in an NHL International Tournament nine times, starting with the 1976 Canada Cup – the NHL’s first-ever international tournament – when Bob Gainey scored twice to help Canada earn a 4-0 victory in a game that included two legendary Hall of Fame defensemen in Bobby Orr and Borje Salming. The two countries last met in an NHL International Tournament in the semifinals of the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, with Theo Fleury scoring 19:47 into the second overtime to help Canada advance to the final. Canada has an 8-1-0 record in their nine meetings to date.

* Canada captain Sidney Crosby (609-1,045—1,654) has more points than any active player and is the only skater in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament who ranks among the top 10 on the NHL’s all-time points list. Sweden’s Erik Karlsson (196-660—855) and captain Victor Hedman (164-608—772) rank second and third, respectively, in career points among active defensemen.

* Three of the NHL’s top-five goal scorers this season will be in this contest: William Nylander (2nd; 33), Brayden Point (t-4th; 31) and Sam Reinhart (t-4th; 31), as well as three of the top-five point producers in 2024-25: Nathan MacKinnon (1st; 87); Connor McDavid (4th; 71) and Mitch Marner (5th; 71).

* Canada head coach Jon Cooper confirmed goaltender Jordan Binnington would be the starter in the opening game (Sweden did not confirm its starter). Binnington is one of two Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders on a 4 Nations Face-Off roster, with the other his Canadian teammate Adin Hill. Binnington, who was an OHL champion (2011), Stanley Cup champion (2019) and is the winningest goaltender in Blues history, will look to claim an international championship for the first time.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

A pair of second-generation NHL players will follow in their fathers’ footsteps once again Wednesday when Canada’s Sam Reinhart and Sweden’s William Nylander hit the ice in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener. Each player’s dad played at a past NHL International Tournament: Reinhart’s father, Paul, skated for Canada at the 1981 Canada Cup, and Nylander’s father, Michael, scored the last Sweden goal vs. Canada at an NHL International Tournament during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey semifinals. The same feat will happen Thursday when brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk team up for USA and follow in the footsteps of their father, Keith (1996 & 2004 WCH).

USA HONORING GAUDREAU LEGACY AT 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF

Guy Gaudreau, father of the late Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, was invited to Montreal by USA and is taking part in the event. Guy has been included in team activities including a dinner Monday alongside American hockey legends Mike Eruzione, Rob McClanahan and Mike Modano, and on the ice for practice Tuesday at Bell Centre – where Johnny scored twice while wearing a Team North America jersey during preliminary action at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Much like the Blue Jackets are this season, USA will have a stall set aside in remembrance – hear from Guy and members of the USA team in Dan Rosen’s article on NHL.com.

