NHL, NHLPA, Rogers launch 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50

Montreal, QC – Rogers Communications, the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the launch of the 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50 presented by Rogers. Cumulative proceeds from the raffle will benefit Sun Youth, a Montreal-based organization dedicated to supporting children and families in need.

Rogers, the NHL, and the NHLPA have kickstarted the 50/50 jackpot with a joint $50,000 contribution, encouraging all fans in Quebec to rally behind the fundraising initiative, with raffle tickets available for purchase in-arena and online. Rogers is the presenting partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50 in Montreal, with all proceeds going to Sun Youth’s Hockey Development program, which helps remove financial barriers to hockey to ensure more local youth can play the game they love.

“Rogers is deeply committed to investing in Quebec and making a positive impact on our communities through the power of sport,” said Édith Cloutier, Regional President for Quebec, Rogers. “We’re excited to rally the province around 4 Nations Face-Off to help Sun Youth break down barriers and give more young people in Montreal the chance to play hockey.”

Rogers will also provide Sun Youth participants with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at 4 Nations Face-Off, including a skills clinic on NHL ice, and unique access to their favourite Canadian players.

“This support from Rogers, the NHL, and the NHLPA will have a profound impact on the children and families we serve,” said Guinness Rider, Director of Community Services and Athletics, Sun Youth. “Hockey has the power to inspire and unite communities, and with these 50/50 proceeds, we can help make the game accessible to a greater number of deserving youth in Montreal.”

Sun Youth has been a pillar in the Montreal community for over 70 years, providing essential services and programs to underprivileged youth and families. Through initiatives like this, the organization continues to foster inclusion and opportunity for all through hockey.

“Hockey has the ability to unite us. The NHL is thrilled to partner with Rogers and the NHLPA on this impactful 4 Nations Face-Off program that will help unlock access and inspire the next generation of fans,” said Sophie Kotsopoulos, NHL Group VP, Partnership Marketing. “Rogers, a longstanding and deeply committed NHL partner has always been at the forefront of creating impactful initiatives to support the communities, fans and customers they serve”.

“NHL Players have a long history of giving back to the game of hockey, the game that they are deeply passionate about and has provided them with many opportunities”, said Rob Zepp, NHLPA Senior Director, International Strategy & Growth. “Whether it be through programs like NHLPA Goals & Dreams or partnering with Rogers and the NHL on this impactful contribution to the 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50 raffle that will benefit Sun Youth Hockey, the Players are thrilled to continue to support the communities where they live and play.”

Raffle tickets for the 4 Nations Face-Off 50/50 presented by Rogers are available for purchase to anyone aged 18+ physically located in Quebec, from February 11 to 15 by visiting 4nations5050.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in-arena by fans attending any of the games. The 50/50 jackpot will accumulate throughout all four games played in Montreal, with the total prize and winning ticket announced at the conclusion of USA vs. Canada on Saturday, February 15.

About Rogers Communications Inc

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About the NHL

Visit nhl.com/info/about-the-nhl

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

About Sun Youth

Since 1954, we have been taking care of Montrealers by intervening with poor individuals and families. We provide a range of emergency services to ensure their basic needs and maintain their integrity. We actively contribute to crime prevention and promote the physical and intellectual development of young people through education, sport and recreation. Our fundamental objective is to alleviate poverty and prevent exclusion. WE HELP.