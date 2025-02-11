NHL, Honda renew partnership in United States

NEW YORK – Honda and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear renewal of their longstanding United States partnership, an enduring collaboration that has brought together the NHL and Honda fanbases since the start of the 2007-08 NHL season, and this year begins a unique and shared focus on sustainability.

As the League’s Official Automotive Partner in the United States, Honda will continue its presence at several marquee events – including NHL Winter Classic®, 4 Nations Face-Off™, which begins tomorrow night, and NHL Stadium Series™ on March 1, where Honda will serve as the title sponsor of the Honda NHL PreGame fan festival in Columbus, Ohio. Also this season, NHL fans are getting a first-look at the all-new 2026 Passport TrailSport – the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever – arriving at Honda dealerships today, plus the all-electric Honda Prologue and Honda CR-V Hybrid SUVs.

Honda Supports NHL Sustainability Efforts

Honda will present a new NHL video series that educates fans about the NHL’s sustainability platform and highlights Honda’s longstanding commitment to sustainability. From its humble origins as a game played across frozen ponds, hockey has long been synonymous with an appreciation and respect for the great outdoors. To pay tribute to these roots, and showcase changes within the League to help make the game more environmentally responsible, the “Skating to Sustainability” video series will debut during the 4 Nations Face-Off™ and then run across NHL and Honda digital and social channels and on air during nationally televised games on ESPN in the United States.

Honda Commitment in Pursuit of Challenging Global Goal of Zero Emissions

Honda is transforming its operations to realize its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050, including a challenging goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and business operations. Toward this goal, Honda is striving to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of new vehicle sales by 2040. Honda also recently marked an industry-leading 25-year milestone of hybrid-electric vehicle sales in America. Honda recently held the world premiere of the first two models in the company’s new Honda 0 Series line of battery electric vehicles at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon prototypes. Production models based on both prototypes will be produced in the U.S. at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, beginning in 2026.

“As we enter a new era of innovation with Honda products and advance our commitment to a sustainable future, we are pleased to continue our relationship with the NHL and hope to connect with NHL fans for more unforgettable experiences that align with this direction,” said Phil Hruska, Senior Manager of Marketing for Honda. "We look forward to creating truly memorable moments for hockey fans for years to come."

“As one of our longest continuous partnerships in the United States, Honda continues being an incredible partner of the NHL and the sport of hockey. We’re excited to welcome fans to the Honda NHL All-Star Game next season on Long Island and continue delighting fans through hockey inspired activations across our jewel events, rightsholders, and League media channels,” said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. “This extended partnership will see Honda continue to engage fans across the hockey ecosystem, including a significant presence for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament along with our new Skating to Sustainability video series that will educate fans on important League environmental sustainability efforts.”

Honda In-Game and Media Presence Throughout the NHL Season

Throughout the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs, Honda will have brand presence on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dasherboard advertising during all nationally broadcast NHL games on ESPN and TNT in the U.S. Fans will also see the Honda brand displayed on camera visible virtual slot in-ice ads during NHL regular season games and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on ESPN and TNT in the U.S.

To further support the partnership, Honda will also run media across the NHL’s digital and social platforms to engage fans and consumers.

