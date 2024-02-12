NHL Morning Skate for February 12

* J.T. Miller scored the winner in the dying seconds of overtime as the Canucks padded their lead atop the NHL standings, while Torey Krug had five assists to help the Blues score a touchdown (plus the extra point) on Super Bowl Sunday.

* Krug became the second defenseman with a five-assist game this season, joining Kris Letang (0-6—6 on Dec. 27, 2023). The 2023-24 campaign marked the first season to feature multiple five-assist games by blueliners since 2003-04 (Sheldon Souray & Marek Zidlicky).



* The week ahead features several national broadcasts, including a Sportsnet and TVA Sports doubleheader Monday as well as the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series from Saturday to Sunday.

Any given Sunday

The Canucks and Blues beat the Capitals and Canadiens, respectively, on Super Bowl Sunday:

* J.T. Miller scored the winner with 4.8 seconds remaining in overtime as Vancouver stunned Washington and opened a three-point lead atop the NHL standings. Miller became the third player in franchise history with a goal in the final five seconds of an overtime period, joining Sami Salo (4:59 on Oct. 20, 2006) and Daniel Sedin (4:55 on Oct. 6, 2007).

* Torey Krug (0-5—5) tallied a career-high five points and Alexey Toropchenko scored a highlight-reel goal just 25 seconds into the first period as St. Louis extended its road winning streak to five games while improving to 7-1-0 in eight contests since Jan. 20. Krug established franchise records for points and assists in a game by a defenseman.

Ovechkin extending goal streak featured in #NHLStats: Live Updates

Sunday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the two matinees, including Alex Ovechkin tallying for a fifth straight game to move 59 goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky atop the NHL’s all-time list.

NHL, DEVILS AND DEVILS YOUTH FOUNDATION LAUNCH GIRLS HOCKEY LEAGUE

As a legacy to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the NHL, Devils and Devils Youth Foundation will launch the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, a recreational ice hockey league for girls ages 5 to 12 in New Jersey providing a space for girls to continue playing hockey among their peers. Click here for details.

Monday’s four-game slate features Sportsnet, TVA Sports TWO-PACK

Eight teams are in action Monday including the Flames facing the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Golden Knights welcoming the Wild to T-Mobile Arena. Both contests will be available on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series highlights week ahead

The week ahead is highlighted by the Devils hosting the Flyers and the Rangers facing the Islanders during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. More notes on the 40th and 41st regular-season outdoor games in NHL history as well as other national broadcasts spotlighted this week:

Saturday, Feb. 17: Kings at Bruins (12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, SNP, SNO, SNE)

\* David Pastrnak and the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins host Drew Doughty and the Kings in the first half of an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader. Pastrnak (33-42—75 in 52 GP) can become the first Boston player to reach the 80-point mark in 55 games or fewer since Adam Oates in 1993-94 (25-55—80 in 54 GP), while Doughty (152-494—646 in 1,144 GP) enters the week tied with former Bruins blueliner Al Iafrate (152-311—463 in 799 GP) on the NHL’s all-time goals list among defensemen.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Oilers at Stars (3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN)

* Connor McDavid (324-597—921 in 615 GP) can become the fourth-fastest player to reach the 600-assist mark in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (416 GP), Mario Lemieux (514 GP) and Bobby Orr (608 GP), while Joe Pavelski (468-577—1,045 in 1,302 GP) needs one goal to pass Pat LaFontaine (468-545—1,013 in 865 GP) for sole possession of fifth place on the League’s all-time list among U.S.-born players. That leaderboard is topped by longtime Stars/North Stars forward Mike Modano (561-813—1,374 in 1,499 GP), who is set to have a statue unveiled in his honor outside American Airlines Center on March 16.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Flyers at Devils (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS-D)

* Sean Couturier and the Flyers face Jack Hughes and the Devils during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series opener. There will be plenty at stake with crucial standings points on the line during both outdoor games, with Philadelphia entering the week occupying third place in the Metropolitan Division and New Jersey sitting six points back of the “playoff line” in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Jets at Canucks (10 p.m. ET on SN, CBC, CITY)

* Connor Hellebuyck and Thatcher Demko, who were recently part of NHL.com’s projected roster for the United States at the *2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off*, could go head-to-head when the Jets and Canucks clash on Hockey Night in Canada. Hellebuyck has a 3-2-0 edge through their five previous matchups with a 1.62 goals-against average, .947 save percentage and one shutout (Demko: 2-3-0 in 5 GP; 2.42 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO).

Sunday, Feb. 18: Rangers at Islanders (3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

* Artemi Panarin and the Rangers take “The Battle of New York” outside and across the Hudson River when they face Mathew Barzal and the Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series finale. **Click here** to read the #NHLStats Pack for the event, which features several more notes on the Rangers, Islanders, Flyers and Devils.