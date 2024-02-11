Rielly of Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

Defenseman facing discipline for cross-checking against Senators forward Greig

morgan rielly TOR player safety hearing

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Morgan Rielly was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman is facing discipline for cross-checking against Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal in Toronto’s 5-3 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. Rielly received a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

