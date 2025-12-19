Chychrun scores twice for Capitals in shutout of Maple Leafs

Thompson makes 22 saves for Washington, which snaps 3-game skid

Maple Leafs at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Jakob Chychrun scored two goals, and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for his second shutout in his past four games in the Washington Capitals' 4-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

John Carlson had a goal and two assists for the Capitals (19-11-4), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Justin Sourdif had two assists.

Dennis Hildeby made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs (15-13-5), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Aliaksei Protas gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 13:53 of the first period. Sourdif controlled a loose puck in front, skated around Hildeby’s outstretched pad and passed in front to Protas for the tip-in.

Chychrun made it 2-0 at 16:16. Connor McMichael’s shot from the left point was tipped by Ethen Frank, bounced off the end boards and out to Chychrun, who scored on a snap shot from just below the right circle.

Chychrun increased the lead to 3-0 at 4:02 of the third period when he skated down into the left circle and scored far side with a wrist shot from the face-off dot.

Carlson made it 4-0 at 8:57 when he got to a loose puck along the right boards and sent a high slap shot past Hildeby.

Latest News

Kempe scores twice, Kings edge Lightning to end 4-game skid

Wild get past Blue Jackets, extend winning streak to 6

McDavid scores short-handed, Oilers defeat Bruins

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Bolduc scores 2, Hutson has 3 assists for Canadiens in win against Blackhawks

Ernie Clement bangs pregame drum before Sabres game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McKenna, Martin setting foundation for Canada’s top World Junior Championship line

NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy, McDonagh expected back for Lightning vs. Kings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Panthers hitting their stride with Winter Classic 2 weeks away

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

NHL On Tap: Sabres, Flyers clash; Crosby tries to pass Lemieux as Penguins' leader

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Allen makes 36 saves, Devils edge Golden Knights in shootout

PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour begins in Nova Scotia after international break

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets