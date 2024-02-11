Red Wings playing with belief, get back in playoff mix

It was the seventh time this season they had won when trailing entering the third period, and they did it against a team that took sole possession of first place in the NHL with a point.

Detroit holds the second wild card in the East.

“If we are going to be fortunate enough to get over that line, it’s probably going to be Game 82, probably fighting for every point we can,” Lalonde said. “I just think to get there, you’ve got to have some believability, and a win like this certainly helps.”

Yep. You gotta believe.

Few people thought the Red Wings would end their seven-year playoff drought this season. But what matters most is what the players think.

Perron is a 35-year-old who played his 1,100th NHL game Saturday. He has seen teams defy expectations before.

He was a member of the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights, who called themselves the “Golden Misfits” and made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season as an expansion team.

Then he was a member of the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues.

They were last in the NHL on Jan. 2, 2019. Four days later, a few players were in a Philadelphia bar to watch the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL playoff game. The DJ kept playing the song “Gloria” during commercial breaks. It became their theme song after a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers the next night.

Not only did they make the playoffs, but they won the Stanley Cup.

Perron said the Red Wings were in San Jose watching Alabama and Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 when he started thinking.

“We were kind of slipping away from the playoff picture, and I just counted in my head, counted how many points I thought we would need to get comfortable, get back really in the picture, like we ended up doing,” Perron said.

“I think sometimes you’ve just got to manifest a little bit of your energy. I did say after that game once we won, ‘We’ve got to get 18, 20 points this month.’ I think we got 20, so that was pretty special.

“Just the start of it, though.”