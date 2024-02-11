Red Wings playing with belief, get back in playoff mix

DETROIT -- David Perron seemed delusional.
It was Jan. 2, and the forward had scored two goals in the third period. The Detroit Red Wings had rallied from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on the road.
“I’m going into the room to address the guys, and David Perron’s yelling, ‘We’re getting 18 points before the break!’” coach Derek Lalonde said. “And in my head, I’m like, ‘Has he not watched us lately? There’s no way we’re getting 18 points.’”
The Red Wings had 12 games left before the All-Star break. In their previous 12, they had gone 3-9-0.
At that point, they were two points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, but they had four teams to leapfrog.
“I think it’s just my craziness,” Perron said.
This is crazy, all right.
Detroit ended up getting 20 points before the break. That win at San Jose started a 9-2-2 run.
In their first game after the break, the Red Wings came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.