NHL, Devils launch Jersey Girls Hockey Club

NEW YORK – As a legacy to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the New Jersey Devils, Devils Youth Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) will launch the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, a recreational ice hockey league for girls ages 5 to 12 in New Jersey, providing a space for girls to continue playing hockey among their peers. Registration opens today at newjerseydevils.com/jghc.

Earlier today, more than 40 girls were welcomed to Prudential Center to participate in an on-ice jamboree with a skills component run by Amanda Pelke, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and Devils Female Hockey Ambassador, Shelly Picard, U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and Assistant Coach of Long Island University’s women’s hockey team, as well as Devils alumni Travis Zajac, Bruce Driver, Grant Marshall, and Colin White.

“We are thrilled to announce the Jersey Girls Hockey Club and create an inclusive environment where young girls can practice hockey in a fun, yet developmental way,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “This recreational league fills the void in the youth hockey space, allows them to play the game at a higher organized level, and aligns with the Devils’ commitment to supporting girls and women in hockey.”

“The Jersey Girls Hockey Club is another impactful way for the Devils Youth Foundation to provide support and grow the game we love,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director, Devils Youth Foundation. “This project reflects the Devils Youth Foundation’s mission of ensuring access to sports and creating meaningful opportunities for our youth throughout New Jersey.”

The recreational hockey league is open to girls who are graduates of the Devils’ Learn-to-Play program, providing a safe space for girls to continue working on their hockey skills while also providing a fun and inclusive team environment. The Jersey Girls Hockey Club will play at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, the practice facility of the New Jersey Devils, every Saturday afternoon from March 23 to May 18, 2024.

“Girls’ hockey is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the United States, up sixty-five percent in the last 15 years,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “This Legacy project showcases the power of strategic philanthropy, focusing our efforts around the defined mission of investing in the future of women’s hockey and our growing female fanbase. We know these Jersey girls will grow up to be the future players, supporters, and leaders of our game.”

Also in attendance to celebrate the launch of the new girls hockey league was Jake Reynolds, President of New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center, and Kate Madigan, New Jersey Devils Assistant General Manager.

Funding for the Jersey Girls Hockey Club has been provided in part by the Devils Youth Foundation. The Devils Youth Foundation enriches the lives of New Jersey’s youth by creating life-changing opportunities and inspiring youth in its communities through the power of sports and entertainment.

The Legacy initiative is a continuing philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and the local Club support community organizations in the host city of an NHL Event. Since having its first Legacy event in 2003, the League, its Clubs and partners have donated more than $7 million to communities across North America. Legacy projects have aided thousands of hospital patients in recovery; helped at-risk youth and families gain better access to educational and vocational training; and provided greater access to people of all ages to learn and play hockey.