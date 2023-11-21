Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16

Latest News

NYR@DAL: Modano to be immortalized by Stars

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mike Modano will have a statue unveiled in his honor outside American Airlines Center by the Dallas Stars ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on March 16.

Modano previously had his No. 9 retired by Dallas on March 8, 2014.

"You always feel like we're done here, and then something else comes along,” Modano said Monday. “The jersey, the Hall of Fame, and then being out on that plaza with (Dallas Mavericks star) Dirk [Nowitzki] obviously means a lot. He's been such a great friend and good guy and done a lot of things that were exciting for each of us for our teams and this city.

“When (Stars chief communications officer) Dan [Stuchal] and (president and chief executive officer) Brad [Alberts] and (owner) Tom [Gaglardi] called about doing this deal a few years ago, it was exciting. I thought it was just kind of icing on the whole thing."

Selected by the Minnesota North Stars with the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Modano ranks first in Stars/North Stars history in several categories, including goals (557), assists (802), points (1,359), power-play goals (156), short-handed goals (29), game-winning goals (92) and games played (1,459). He also helped Dallas win its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999.

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer among players born in the United States, Modano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Very honored, very humbling,” Modano said. “To have it here, this town has meant a lot to me and the fans. My time here has been very special to me and will never forget the moments and the experiences that we shared here in this town with everybody. It's hard to picture yourself out there next to Dirk and with all the other great athletes that have been part of great organizations around the country, starting with Gordie Howe, Stan Nikita, Bobby Hull, Luc Robitaille, Wayne Gretzky … it doesn't seem real."

-- NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report