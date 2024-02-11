Grzelcyk fined maximum for actions in Bruins game

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for spearing Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty during NHL Game No. 808 in Boston on Saturday, Feb. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 18:08 of the first period. Grzelcyk was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.