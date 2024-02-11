Grzelcyk fined maximum for actions in Bruins game

Defenseman disciplined $5,000 for spearing against Capitals forward Pacioretty

matt grzelcyk BOS fined

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for spearing Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty during NHL Game No. 808 in Boston on Saturday, Feb. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 18:08 of the first period. Grzelcyk was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Rielly of Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

NHL, Devils launch Jersey Girls Hockey Club

NHL Buzz: Arvidsson closing in on season debut with Kings

Red Wings playing with belief, get back in playoff mix

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 11

NHL Morning Skate for February 11

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kings shut out Oilers in Hiller's debut as coach

McDonagh scores in OT, Predators rally past Coyotes 

On Tap: Blues look to stay hot, visit Canadiens on Super Sunday

Hitchcock maintains strong bond with Reid, pulling for Chiefs coach in Super Bowl

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Senators hold off Maple Leafs, win 3rd straight

Aho scores lone goal in OT, Hurricanes shut out Devils

Petersen helps Flyers defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Hagel has 3 points, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Hellebuyck, Jets defeat Penguins to end 5-game losing streak

Panthers shut out Avalanche, hand them 4th straight loss