Bolduc scores 2, Hutson has 3 assists for Canadiens in win against Blackhawks

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 14 saves for Montreal (18-12-4), which is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

Frank Nazar scored his first goal since Oct. 28, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for Chicago (13-15-6), which has lost six of its past seven games.

Nazar gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. He was in front of the net to tip in Matt Grzelcyk’s pass from the left point, ending his 21-game goal drought.

Bolduc tied it 1-1 at 14:23 when he one-timed a shot past Knight’s glove from the middle of the slot on a pass from Cole Caufield for his first goal at home.

Bolduc scored his second straight goal 20 seconds into the third period to put the Canadiens up 2-1. He was in front of the net to deflect Hutson’s shot from the point over Knight.

Noah Dobson made it 3-1 at 10:00 when he drove to the net and knocked down a rebound of Ivan Demidov’s shot with his glove before putting a backhand on Knight, who ultimately knocked the puck over the goal line with his glove.

Suzuki shot into an empty net at 16:29 for the 4-1 final.

There were three successful video review challenges during the game, including two by Chicago coach Jeff Blashill, each of which resulted in a goal being disallowed.

The Blackhawks had a goal by Alex Vlasic disallowed at 4:07 of the first after Montreal coach Martin St. Louis challenged that Ilya Mikheyev committed goaltender interference on the play.

Montreal had a potential power-play goal by Brendan Gallagher waved off at 16:57 of the second when Chicago successfully challenged that the Canadiens were offside on the play.

Another apparent Montreal goal in the third was reversed by a second successful video challenge by the Blackhawks, which confirmed the Canadiens were again offside at 0:47 on the scoring play.