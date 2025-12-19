Bolduc scores 2, Hutson has 3 assists for Canadiens in win against Blackhawks

Suzuki gets 2 points for Montreal; Knight makes 31 saves for Chicago

Blackhawks at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Zachary Bolduc scored twice, Lane Hutson had three assists, and the Montreal Canadiens sent the Chicago Blackhawks to their fourth straight loss, 4-1 at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 14 saves for Montreal (18-12-4), which is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

Frank Nazar scored his first goal since Oct. 28, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for Chicago (13-15-6), which has lost six of its past seven games.

Nazar gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. He was in front of the net to tip in Matt Grzelcyk’s pass from the left point, ending his 21-game goal drought.

Bolduc tied it 1-1 at 14:23 when he one-timed a shot past Knight’s glove from the middle of the slot on a pass from Cole Caufield for his first goal at home.

Bolduc scored his second straight goal 20 seconds into the third period to put the Canadiens up 2-1. He was in front of the net to deflect Hutson’s shot from the point over Knight.

Noah Dobson made it 3-1 at 10:00 when he drove to the net and knocked down a rebound of Ivan Demidov’s shot with his glove before putting a backhand on Knight, who ultimately knocked the puck over the goal line with his glove.

Suzuki shot into an empty net at 16:29 for the 4-1 final.

There were three successful video review challenges during the game, including two by Chicago coach Jeff Blashill, each of which resulted in a goal being disallowed.

The Blackhawks had a goal by Alex Vlasic disallowed at 4:07 of the first after Montreal coach Martin St. Louis challenged that Ilya Mikheyev committed goaltender interference on the play.

Montreal had a potential power-play goal by Brendan Gallagher waved off at 16:57 of the second when Chicago successfully challenged that the Canadiens were offside on the play.

Another apparent Montreal goal in the third was reversed by a second successful video challenge by the Blackhawks, which confirmed the Canadiens were again offside at 0:47 on the scoring play.

Latest News

Kempe scores twice, Kings edge Lightning to end 4-game skid

Wild get past Blue Jackets, extend winning streak to 6

McDavid scores short-handed, Oilers defeat Bruins

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Chychrun scores twice for Capitals in shutout of Maple Leafs

Ernie Clement bangs pregame drum before Sabres game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McKenna, Martin setting foundation for Canada’s top World Junior Championship line

NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy, McDonagh expected back for Lightning vs. Kings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Panthers hitting their stride with Winter Classic 2 weeks away

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

NHL On Tap: Sabres, Flyers clash; Crosby tries to pass Lemieux as Penguins' leader

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Allen makes 36 saves, Devils edge Golden Knights in shootout

PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour begins in Nova Scotia after international break

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets