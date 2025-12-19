McDavid scores short-handed, Oilers defeat Bruins

McDavid has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hutson scored his first NHL goal for the Oilers (17-12-6), who have won two in a row and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Tristan Jarry made 12 saves before leaving the game with an injury with 3:52 remaining in the second period. Calvin Pickard stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief.

Pavel Zacha scored the lone goal for the Bruins (20-15-0), who have lost two of three. Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 13:38 of the first period with a power-play goal. He chipped in a backdoor pass from McDavid, who was along the goal line, over Swayman's right pad at the left post.

Zacha tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 16:27. After passing to Elias Lindholm in the neutral zone, Zacha kept skating down the middle of the ice, where he received a return pass before roofing a backhand under the crossbar.

Hutson, who was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday, put the Oilers in front 2-1 at 14:38 of the second period. He collected the rebound of Max Jones' shot from the right circle and slid a backhand under the stick of Swayman.

McDavid pushed the lead to 3-1 with his short-handed goal at 1:41 of the third period. He received a breakout pass from Nugent-Hopkins, skated in on a breakaway and beat Swayman's left pad with a backhand.