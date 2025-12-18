Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy, McDonagh expected back for Lightning vs. Kings
Panarin game-time decision for Rangers; Kesserling returns to Sabres lineup
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ryan McDonagh are each expected to return to the Lightning lineup when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW). Vasilevskiy, a goalie, hasn’t played since Dec. 2 with an undisclosed injury. "I have not talked to the trainers yet but he looked good out there. I said, ‘How are you doing? ' and he said 'I feel good.’ We will see,” assistant coach Rob Zettler said about the goalie. McDonagh, a defenseman, hasn’t played since Nov. 8, also with an undisclosed injury. Brandon Hagel (upper body) did not practice Wednesday; the forward left a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Monday early in the third period after taking a forearm to the head from Florida defenseman Seth Jones. Hagel is day to day.
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin will be a game-time decision on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN) because the forward is under the weather. Panarin did not participate in the morning skate Thursday. New York, which was shut out 3-0 against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and struggling to score goals, could be without its top point producer (34 points; 11 goals, 23 assists). The Rangers called up forwards Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and if Panarin is unable to play, Othmann is likely to be inserted into the lineup. Also, defenseman Adam Fox, who has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice Thursday morning wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Foligno, a forward, skated with the team, joining the group later in the morning skate. He remained on the ice for more work and will not play. The Chicago captain has not played since he sustained a hand injury Nov. 15. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he’ll have a better idea Friday whether or not Foligno will be ready to return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “I think we’ll know more about Ottawa tomorrow,” Blashill said. “He’s itching to get in, we’re itching to have him back in, but until he’s fully ready to go we’re not going to put him in.
Washington Capitals
Forward Ryan Leonard participated in the Capitals morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Leonard skated on his own earlier this week, but this was his first time on the ice with the team since he sustained shoulder and facial injuries against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. “It’s a positive step, for sure, him being out there skating with the guys, doing some stuff before and then taking part in the morning skate,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. Forward Hendrix Lapierre and defenseman Matt Roy did not participate in the morning skate and Carbery indicated there are some other lineup question marks because of illness, injury and personal reasons that might cause the Capitals to dress seven defensemen against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNO). “It will be a true game-time decision for a lot of things,” Carbery said. “… We will have enough bodies. Not sure we’ll have 12 forwards, but we’ll have enough bodies.”
Buffalo Sabres
Michael Kesselring will be back in the lineup tonight after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury. It's a different injury from the one that sidelined the defenseman for nine games to start the season. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and was paired with Owen Power at practice and at the morning skate. Coach Lindy Ruff said Conor Timmins will be a game-time decision. The defenseman is dealing with "a little bit of an injury," Ruff said, so they kept him off the ice this morning. Colten Ellis (concussion) was back with the group this morning after clearing concussion protocol. Ruff said the goalie needs some practices before he's ready to return. He was injured late in the first period against Edmonton on Dec. 9.
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper was been placed on injured reserve. The goalie sustained an upper-body injury during the first period of a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Kuemper made five saves before a collision with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen at 16:00. He took a forearm to the head and was down on the ice for several minutes before eventually going back to the locker room under his own power.
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday. The defenseman already has missed three games because of an upper-body injury. Brodin has nine points (three goals, six assists) and is plus-11 while averaging 22:05 of ice time in 30 games. Defenseman Carson Lambos was recalled from Iowa of the AHL, and the 22-year-old could make his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNOH).