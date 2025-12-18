NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy, McDonagh expected back for Lightning vs. Kings

Washington Capitals

Forward Ryan Leonard participated in the Capitals morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Leonard skated on his own earlier this week, but this was his first time on the ice with the team since he sustained shoulder and facial injuries against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. “It’s a positive step, for sure, him being out there skating with the guys, doing some stuff before and then taking part in the morning skate,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. Forward Hendrix Lapierre and defenseman Matt Roy did not participate in the morning skate and Carbery indicated there are some other lineup question marks because of illness, injury and personal reasons that might cause the Capitals to dress seven defensemen against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNO). “It will be a true game-time decision for a lot of things,” Carbery said. “… We will have enough bodies. Not sure we’ll have 12 forwards, but we’ll have enough bodies.”