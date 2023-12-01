NHL Morning Skate for December 1

* Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry claimed both a multi-goal comeback win and his first NHL goal as NHL EDGE tracked his empty-net shot moving 55.76 mph, covering 148.7 feet while airborne and reaching as high as 16.4 feet above the ice. Last season, Linus Ullmark scored a "goalie goal" for Boston that clocked in at 53.24 mph, had an airborne distance of 132.9 feet and a max height of 15 feet.

* With the help of Mitch Marner, Connor Dewar and Tom Wilson, AstraZeneca donated another $15,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

* Luke Hughes took a bow when he scored the winner for the Devils and was one of four players with an overtime goal Thursday (also Mathew Barzal, Nick Bjugstad & Nazem Kadri).

JARRY CAPS NHL'S NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER WITH FIRST "GOALIE GOAL" OF SEASON

Tristan Jarry became an NHL goal scorer Thursday as he backstopped the Penguins to a multi-goal comeback win and capped off a memorable November for League storylines.

* Jarry, primed for his goal-scoring success in the NHL after scoring in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, became the first netminder to record a "goalie goal" this season and the fourth to do so in the past 10 years, joining Linus Ullmark (Feb. 25, 2023), Pekka Rinne (Jan. 9, 2020) and Mike Smith (Oct. 19, 2013). Jarry's teammate Alex Nedeljkovic, who dressed for the Penguins on Thursday, recently scored his second goal in the AHL after also recording one with the Charlotte Checkers on March 10, 2018.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER CAMPAIGN CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL MOMENTS, HAT TRICKS

With Hockey Fights Cancer a season-long initiative for the first time, NHL clubs joined in a League-wide moment before games Thursday including special ceremonies in the rinks hosting their annual awareness night.

* In Tampa, 10-year-old cancer survivor Mason Fox was joined by his teammates for a ceremonial puck drop. In Arizona, the Coyotes introduced a "ceremonial starting lineup" featuring courageous members of their community who have beaten or are battling cancer. In Detroit, 12-year-old brain tumor survivor Vann Burpee soaked up every moment – and more importantly rang the bell to signify he is in remission – before dropping the puck.

* In addition to the special moments, another $15,000 was added to the donation pot for the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation courtesy of official partner AstraZeneca as Toronto's Mitch Marner, Minnesota's Connor Dewar and Washington's Tom Wilson each tallied three times in wins. Click here for more information on the fundraising efforts.

* Marner tallied three times for the second hat trick of his NHL career and then scored in the shootout to help boost Toronto to a 6-1-1 record since Nov. 10 – despite having some mouthguard troubles while sporting a fishbowl visor.

* Dewar scored the first hat trick of his NHL career as the Wild snapped the Predators' six-game winning streak in new head coach John Hynes' return to Bridgestone Arena. Minnesota improved to 2-0-0 since hiring Hynes on Monday.

* Wilson netted his first NHL hat trick and became the second player in League history with three goals during his 700th career game, following Rangers forward Phil Goyette on Oct. 20, 1968.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS RECLAIM FIRST PLACE IN NHL STANDINGS; BRUINS KEEP PACE

Jack Eichel (1-2—3) earned three points in the 500th game of his NHL career as Vegas (15-5-4, 34 points) vanquished Vancouver to reclaim first place in the League standings, while Jeremy Swayman (26 saves) secured a shutout in his 100th career appearance as Boston (15-4-3, 33 points) blanked San Jose to tie idle New York (16-4-1, 33 points) for the most points in the Eastern Conference.



* Eichel, who netted the winning goal, boosted his totals to 189-281—470. Only four active U.S.-born players had as many points as the Golden Knights forward through their milestone contest: Auston Matthews (563), Patrick Kane (483), Matthew Tkachuk (479) and Johnny Gaudreau (471).

* Swayman improved his record to 62-24-9 – a win total that stands as the third most in franchise history through the milestone contest behind Tiny Thompson (71) and Frank Brimsek (67). It's also tied for the sixth most among all goaltenders since the NHL's expansion era (1967-68).

* Did You Know? Friday marks the 99th anniversary of the Bruins' first NHL game, a 2-1 victory against the Montreal Maroons at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924. The franchise is celebrating its Centennial Year throughout the 2023-24 season and into 2024-25, culminating on the 100th anniversary of the club's League debut. Click here for #NHLStats on nearly 100 years of Bruins hockey (published Oct. 12). The Bruins' next game is a Hockey Night in Canada showdown against one of two clubs older than them: the Original Six rival Maple Leafs.

HUGHES, BARZAL LEAD METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAMS TO OVERTIME WINS

* Devils defenseman Luke Hughes became the first rookie blueliner in franchise history with multiple overtime goals (also April 13) and just the seventh in NHL history, joining Shayne Gostisbehere (4), Moritz Seider (2), Cam Fowler (2), P.K. Subban (2), Jamie McBain (2) and Brent Seabrook (2). Hughes' brother, Jack, picked up the primary assist on both of his sibling's extra-time tallies.

* Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (1-3—4) capped off a four-point performance with the overtime winner after Sebastian Aho tied the game in the final seconds of regulation. Barzal became the first New York player in nearly 30 years with a four-point game including an overtime goal.

NEIGHBOURS' GOAL WITH DAD ON THE CALL FEATURED IN LIVE UPDATES

Thursday's edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the 14-game slate, including Jake Neighbours (2-0—2) scoring a goal while his father, Ed, was being interviewed on TV to help the Blues beat the Sabres and give general manager Doug Armstrong the 780th win of his NHL career. The game also featured a ceremonial puck drop by former St. Louis forward Pierre Turgeon and head coach Ken Hitchcock, who were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this month.

QUICK CLICKS

* Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames

* Carl Banks, P.K. Subban talk nostalgia, authenticity with 'The Black Ice Collection'

* Connor Bedard extends road point streak to seven games Thursday

* NHL announces multi-year agreement with Rival to host League's esports initiatives

* Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, NHL NETWORK ON AIR TO START DECEMBER

Jack Hughes will look to help New Jersey gain ground in a crowded Metropolitan Division (seed Nos. 2-7 are separated by four points) during a national broadcast involving the Devils and Sharks (SN, TVAS, NHLN). Also Friday, Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo could face his former club as Ottawa heads to Columbus, where Korpisalo played in his first eight seasons and ranks third on the Blue Jackets' career wins list.