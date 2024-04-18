NHL Morning Skate for April 18

* The 2023-24 campaign became just the second in NHL history to feature two 100-assist players as Nikita Kucherov hit the mark in his final game of the season.

* The Stars clinched the top seed in the Western Conference for the fifth time in franchise history and first since 2015-16, which in turn locked in a First Round matchup between the Canucks and Predators.

* The final gameday of the 2023-24 season will see the last two First Round matchups decided as well as a potential faceoff between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on ESPN and Sportsnet.

KUCHEROV JOINS NHL GREATS WITH RARE 100-ASSIST SEASON

Only three players had recorded 100 assists in a campaign in 105 NHL seasons, but all that changed in a three-day span as Connor McDavid (32-100—132 in 76 GP) added his name to the list April 15 and was joined by Nikita Kucherov (44-100—144 in 81 GP) on Wednesday night.

* Kucherov’s 100th helper of the season was also his 40th on the power play in 2023-24 – his second consecutive campaign with as many on the man advantage (42 in 2022-23). He is one of only 10 players since 1933-34 with multiple 40 power-play assist seasons – a list led by Wayne Gretzky (7x; most: 51 in 1990-91).

* Among the list of players in NHL history with 100 assists in a single season, Kucherov joined Mario Lemieux (43 in 1988-89), Bobby Orr (42 in 1970-71) and Gretzky (42 in 1990-91) as the fourth with 40 on the power play at the time of his 100th helper.

* Seven of Kucherov’s 100 assists in 2023-24 have come against the Maple Leafs – tied for his most against a single opponent (also 7 vs. NJD). The most helpers against one team in a single season by a Lightning player is shared between Mikhail Sergachev (10 vs. NSH in 2020-21) and Martin St. Louis (10 vs. ATL in 2006-07 & PHI in 2010-11).

By The Numbers of Nikita Kucherov’s 100 assists:



62 – Primary assists

38 – Secondary assists

40 – Power-play assists

33 – Assists on Brayden Point’s goals, which is his highest total with one player

26 – Multi-assist games in a season, tied with Connor McDavid (26 in 2023-24 & 2021-22) for the most by an active player in a single campaign

14 – Different goal scorers he assisted on

ICYMI: The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the Eastern Conference Game 1s of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. Click here to read more.

STARS CLAIM TOP SPOT IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Mason Marchment, one of eight 20-goal scorers on the Stars roster in 2023-24, netted a game-tying goal in the third period to help his club rally to capture its 52nd win of the season and clinch first place in the Western Conference standings for the fifth time in franchise history (also 2015-16, 2002-03, 1998-99 & 1997-98).

* With the Stars locked in as the top seed in the Western Conference, a First Round matchup between the Canucks and Predators has been guaranteed. Vancouver and Nashville will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time, following the 2011 Conference Semifinals – a six-game series that featured five one-goal contests as well as Daniel and Henrik Sedin combining on a series-clinching goal for the second time in their careers.

* Four players on Vancouver’s active roster have competed in a playoff series against Nashville: Nikita Zadorov (1-2—3 in 2018 R1 w/ COL), Tyler Myers (1-1—2 in 2018 R2 w/ WPG), Ian Cole (0-2—2 in 2017 SCF w/ PIT) and Conor Garland (1-0—1 in 2020 SCQ w/ ARI).

* Only one player on Nashville’s active roster has squared off against the Canucks in a playoff series: Ryan O’Reilly (4-4—8 in 2020 R1 w/ STL).

CROSBY PUTS CAP ON ANOTHER STRONG SEASON IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Sidney Crosby (0-2—2) finished off his 2023-24 campaign with his 470th career multi-point game and matched Ron Francis for the ninth most in NHL history. Find more notes from Wednesday’s four-game slate in #NHLStats: Live Updates.

NHL, NHLPA INVESTED MORE THAN $14 MILLION TO COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT 2023-24

As the 2023-24 regular season comes to a close, the NHL and NHLPA highlight their ongoing pursuit to make hockey more accessible and enjoyable for all fans. This season more than $14 million was invested in cities across the U.S. and Canada, benefiting numerous community impact programs and initiatives. On the ice, more than 40,000 boys and girls – a record-number – tried hockey for the first time. In arenas, more than 350 in-game awareness nights were celebrated with fans. And in the locker room, the first-ever Leaguewide inclusion educational tour was completed. Read more about the Community investments, programs, and initiatives from the 2023-24 season.

TWO MATCHUPS STILL TO BE DECIDED ON FINAL DAY OF 2023-24 SEASON

Storylines are aplenty as the 2023-24 regular-season finale features 12 Western Conference teams, including a potential showdown between Nathan MacKinnon (51-87—138 in 81 GP) and Connor McDavid (32-100—132) on ESPN and Sportsnet, as well as two First Round matchups to be decided.

* MacKinnon is six points back of tying Nikita Kucherov (44-100—144 in 81 GP) in the Art Ross Trophy race. Only three players in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) have claimed the trophy after a different player entered the last day of the regular season as its leader: Jaromir Jagr in 1994-95 (Eric Lindros), Peter Forsberg in 2002-03 (Marcus Naslund) and Jamie Benn in 2014-15 (John Tavares).

* Should MacKinnon and McDavid suit up for the Avalanche and Oilers, respectively, Wednesday would be the fifth contest in NHL history, and first since April 10, 1993 (Pat LaFontaine: 51-92—143 vs. Steve Yzerman: 57-77—134) to feature each team with at least one 130-point player.