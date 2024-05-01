Predators' top players 'step up and make it happen' in Game 5 victory at Canucks

VANCOUVER -- The Stanley Cup Playoffs are about a team's best players being the best players at the most important times.

Nashville Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly believes that as well, and that's why he and some of his teammates, among them linemates Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist, and No. 1 defenseman Roman Josi, felt pressure to do more in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

They did, beginning with Josi's power-play goal at 7:15 of the third period that started a Predators rally from down 1-0. Forsberg and Nyquist combined for three assists and Alexandre Carrier scored at 12:46 of the third for a 2-1 win at Rogers Arena to force Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena on Friday with the Canucks leading the best-of-7 series 3-2.

O'Reilly knew the top players had to respond if they wanted to extend their season.

"As you go deeper in a series, the best guys, guys paid the most money, have to step up and make it happen," he said. "Tonight's a big win. I think over there for them their top guys were putting the puck in the net and had been killing us on the power play, so it was great to see us kind of step up and get some big goals for us."

The Predators watched Canucks forwards Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller step up and lead Vancouver to wins in Games 3 and 4 in Nashville. After Josi tied Game 5, O'Reilly provided the screen that allowed Carrier to score the game-winner, with Nyquist and Forsberg getting the primary and secondary assist, respectively.

All four players were on the ice for both goals.

"All year they've kind of done it," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "Proud of them, the resiliency they showed. It was tough. It's been a tough series to create a whole lot. They're offensive guys, but they stuck with it.

"The message was, 'You're going to do it.' It might take forever to get it but keep pounding on the door. And I thought they did a really good job just staying true to themselves. They didn't cheat the game and they got their opportunities and won it."