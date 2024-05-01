Islanders eliminated from playoffs, lack of clutch scoring among culprits

The New York Islanders were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes with a 6-3 loss in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many seasons they lost to the Hurricanes at this stage after a six-game series in 2023.

The Islanders (39-27-16) made the playoffs as the third-place team in the Metropolitan Division. They have qualified in five of the past six seasons but haven't won a round since a run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals, a seven-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Cal Clutterbuck, F; Matt Martin, F; Karson Kuhlman, F; Brian Pinho, F; Mike Reilly, D; Robert Bortuzzo, D; Sebastian Aho, D; Robin Salo, D

Potential restricted free agents: Oliver Wahlstrom, F; Simon Holmstrom, F; Ruslan Iskhakov, F; Kyle MacLean, F; Dennis Cholowski, D

Potential 2024 Draft picks: 5

Here are five reasons the Islanders were eliminated:

1. Lack of clutch scoring

This series was closer than it seemed. Take away an empty-net goal in each of the first two games, and the first four were decided by one goal. Game 5 was tied in the third period.

Throughout the series, Islanders coach Patrick Roy was asked what made the difference. Each time he said his team needed to score a big goal. It rarely did.

In Game 1, MacLean scored in the first period and the Islanders never scored again in a 3-1 loss. In Game 2, they scored twice in the first but managed five shots on goal in the final 40 minutes while the Hurricanes scored five unanswered goals to win 5-3. In Game 3, Pierre Engvall gave New York a 2-1 lead with his goal at 2:48 of the second. The Islanders did not score again until 17:39 of the third and lost 3-2.

The Islanders got big goals from Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau in regulation of Game 4 and then the biggest goal of all by Barzal in overtime. Casey Cizikas' scored the tying goal at 1:38 of the second in Game 5, New York's last goal of the series.