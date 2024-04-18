Penguins, Islanders line up to congratulate Carter after last NHL game 

Veteran forward announces retirement, family greets him on bench

PIT@NYI: Carter is saluted by both teams following his final NHL game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeff Carter received a heartfelt sendoff at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders lined up to congratulate the veteran forward on his retirement from the NHL after his last game.

Carter was also greeted by his wife and kids on the Penguins bench. Fans at UBS Arena gave the Penguins forward a loud ovation after he was announced as the third star of the game.

Former teammate Jonathan Quick came out to Long Island to support Carter. The two familes posed for a picture after the game.

After 19 seasons, Carter announced his retirement from the League following the Penguins last game of the season against the Islanders. He was drafted 11th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2003.

The veteran played six seasons with the Flyers, 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and four seasons with the Penguins. He also played 39 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carter won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. He ends his career with 1,321 games played and 851 points (442 goals, 409 assists).

The veteran is looking forward to his post-retirement life in Pittsburgh. 

"I'm going to be a dad,” Carter said after the game. “You miss a lot being a hockey player - you're in and out in a way... My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there."

