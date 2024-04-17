St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Martin St. Louis will remain coach of the Montreal Canadiens for the next three seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

The 48-year-old just completed his second full season as Canadiens coach after being hired Feb. 9, 2022, replacing Dominique Ducharme. He previously had no head coaching experience.

The Canadiens finished 30-36-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference and did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season.

St. Louis is 75-100-26 as coach.

He played 1,134 NHL games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 after he had 1,033 points (391 goals, , scoring 391 goals, 642 assists) with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He won the Cup with the Lightning in 2004.