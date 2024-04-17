St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Montreal exercises option beyond 2024-25, finished 15th in Eastern Conference

St Louis MTL two year option

Martin St. Louis will remain coach of the Montreal Canadiens for the next three seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

The 48-year-old just completed his second full season as Canadiens coach after being hired Feb. 9, 2022, replacing Dominique Ducharme. He previously had no head coaching experience.

The Canadiens finished 30-36-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference and did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season.

St. Louis is 75-100-26 as coach.

He played 1,134 NHL games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 after he had 1,033 points (391 goals, , scoring 391 goals, 642 assists) with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He won the Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

