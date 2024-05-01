Stamkos contract ‘priority’ for Lightning, GM says

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning agreeing to a new contract is a “priority,” general manager Julien BriseBois said Wednesday.

"Obviously Steven Stamkos needs a contract, and we want him part of that group,” BriseBois said at Tampa Bay’s locker cleanout day, two days after they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Following the 6-3 loss at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Stamkos said he had not yet thought about his future even though he can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He signed an 8-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) with Tampa Bay on June 29, 2016.

BriseBois said Wednesday he spoke with the Lightning captain after they arrived back in Tampa, then met with his agent on Tuesday.

“It is obviously a priority to see if we can get this done … I am very hopeful," BriseBois said.

Stamkos led the Lightning with five goals in the first-round series. He finished the regular season with 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in the final 18 games after the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 to help Tampa Bay earn the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East.

“You all saw how from the Trade Deadline on ‘Stammer’ elevated his level of play, which was incredible to see,” BriseBois said. “For someone who you can say has already earned his Hall of Fame plaque, has accomplished so much already and has accomplished so much for so long, for him to play arguably his best two months of hockey of his career ... for him to do that at the time when our team needed it most was incredible.”

Stamkos expressed frustration last offseason that he hadn’t signed a new contract but responded with an 81-point season (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games. It was the seventh time the 34-year-old had scored at least 40 goals.

"When you don't have control of the situation, you just have to come to terms with that,” Stamkos said. “For sure, there were times throughout the year you think about those things in private conversations with friends and family and mentors and things like that, but for me I tried to leave that at home and when I came to the rink it never crossed my mind."

The No. 1 pick by Tampa Bay at the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos has 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games over 16 seasons, all with the Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons (2020, 2021). He twice won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for most goals in a season (51 in 2009-10, and 60 in 2011-12).

"At the end of the day, winning is still what fuels me,” Stamkos said. “Being a big part of that culture fuels me. Obviously, certain things have changed now; I have an amazing young family that has put roots down in this city and really enjoy living here and playing here. From that perspective the decision is more than just me now, and that's something that is amazing for me to have that and be in that situation.

“There's different factors than there were last time, but nothing's really changed in terms of my mindset and where I wanted to be and play, and that was here. So, that certainly hasn't changed.”

Stamkos has been Lightning captain since March 6, 2014.

"You were all able to see how he led on the ice, [but] what's harder to see is how he elevated his leadership game off the ice,” BriseBois said. “Last summer, for various reasons, a lot of leadership left our team and nobody in our group raised their leadership game more than Steven Stamkos did to fill that void. We have a saying in our organization, 'We strive for excellence with humility.' Steven Stamkos has always represented excellence with humility, and never more than these past few months.

“The aim is for him to continue to play on a contending Tampa Bay Lightning team going forward."

Brisebois said he’d also like to sign defenseman Victor Hedman to a new contract. The 33-year-old has one season remaining on the eight-year, $63 million contract ($7.85 million AAV) he signed July 1, 2016.

Hedman had 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) in 78 games this season while averaging 24:48 of ice time.

"I talked to his agent yesterday, just very preliminary,” Brisebois said. “We're going to circle back once we've had time to debrief here, but obviously we'd love to keep Victor going forward. He's an elite, elite defenseman. He's one of those special all-time players, all-time great Tampa Bay Lightning bolt who's still super productive, and I have no reason to believe that's not going to be the case going forward."

Hedman, the No. 2 pick by the Lightning at the 2009 NHL Draft, has 728 points (156 goals, 572 assists) in 1,052 games, all with Tampa Bay.

"We've been here from Day One,” Hedman said. “I've been here for almost half my life, and I can't picture anything else. But it's a process, it's a business. Moving forward here, my thought process is on next season and hopefully I won't be in the same position as Steven, but you never know.

“Hopefully we can get something done in the summer. My plan is to retire as a Bolt, and I hope it can come true."

NHL.com independent correspondent Corey Long contributed to this report