Cooper apologizes for comments made after Lightning eliminated from playoffs

'If you could just reach back and grab the words back, I would have,' Tampa Bay coach says

Cooper TBL apologizes for remarks

© Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper apologized for comments he made Monday after the Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning had two goals disallowed for goalie interference in the first two periods of the 6-1 loss, which was a 2-1 game heading into the third.

Cooper questioned the interpretation of the rules after the game.

"It's like…net-front battles aren't allowed anymore?" Cooper said Monday. "That's part of everybody's game. The boxing out that goes there, it's like prison rules in the playoffs, but it's not prison rules for the goalie? The second something happens…we might as well put skirts on them then if that's how it's going to be."

On Wednesday, Cooper said his comments were offensive and he deeply regretted them.

"So, as you know, we had a pretty disappointing series loss the other night and I made an inappropriate analogy about goalies and skirts," Cooper said. "You know, it's one of those moments if you could just reach back and grab the words back, I would have.

"As a father of two [daughters] and a massive supporter of women's hockey…I have girls that play sports. Quite frankly, it was wrong and I have to go explain myself to my girls. I sincerely apologize to all I've offended. It's paining me more than the actual series loss itself. It's one of those moments that I don't think my actions of the past have led me. … I hope you judge me more on those maybe than emotional, quite frankly, dumb words that came out of my mouth the other night."

The Lightning, who made the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons from 2020-22, have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Cooper, the longest-tenured coach in the NHL, is 525-279-75 in 879 games. He has won the Stanley Cup twice with Tampa Bay (2020, 2021).

Latest News

Rangers ‘know what’s ahead’ against Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews skates, uncertain for Maple Leafs in Game 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche depth players 'super impressive' in 1st-round victory

Evangelista thrilled to be Predators teammates with idol Schenn

Panthers trying to manage time off while awaiting next playoff opponent

Bruins need 'an attitude' to close out Maple Leafs in Game 6

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 1

Islanders eliminated from playoffs, lack of clutch scoring among culprits

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stamkos, Lightning begin talks on new contract

Hughes, Josi, Makar named Norris Trophy finalists

Predators' top players 'step up and make it happen' in Game 5 victory at Canucks

Predators rally past Canucks in 3rd, stay alive with Game 5 win

Rantanen scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche eliminate Jets with Game 5 win

Jets frustrated by another early playoff exit

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule