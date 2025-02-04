NHL, iHeartMedia launch 'Energy Line With Nate and JSB' podcast

Former Bruins captain Bergeron joins co-hosts Thompson, Stewart-Binks in 1st episode

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Want opinions? They have opinions. Want stories? They have stories. Want fun, passionate, entertaining guests? They’ll have those too!

Today, iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the launch of the second co-produced show from their iHeartPodcasts partnership -- “Energy Line with Nate and JSB”. The hosts are none-other-than former NHL player Nate Thompson and broadcaster Julie Stewart-Binks, who will join forces in this weekly podcast to provide their take on well, all things hockey and much more! Fans can listen to the first episode now, here.

As the title of the show suggests, these two not only have a great connection, but are also comparable to a very large cup of Joe – full of energy and willing to talk about just about anything. Their experience on and off the ice will make for a great collection of stories, experiences and interviews with some entertaining personalities across the sports, culture, music and entertainment industries and well as your favorite influencers.

  • Episode 1: Former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion Patrice Bergeron, who played his entire 19-year career with the Boston Bruins (1264 regular season games, 427G - 613A -- 1040 Pts), joins Nate and Julie in the premier episode. Bergeron talks about his time as a rookie with Nate, his international experience as a member of Team Canada and the line combinations he’d love to see for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He shares some thoughts on his former Bruins teammate Brad Marchand, why he’d love to play with Colorado Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon and much more.
  • Three-time Super Bowl champion and Avalanche fan Mark Schlereth also joins JSB and his fellow Alaskan Nate Thompson to talk Alaskan life, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup and what the Miko Rantanen trade means for the Avs.

Energy Line with Nate and JSB is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. The new podcast will join “NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers” as the second series in the recently announced slate of shows with the NHL and iHeartPodcasts.

About the Hosts

Julie Stewart-Binks – A host and reporter living in New York, JSB has covered hockey since 2008. She has worked on-air at CTV, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, CBS Sports HQ, NHL on TNT, NHL Stanley Cup Live and is a 3x Telly Award winning talk show host at Fubo TV. This summer she was a host for CBC's Olympic coverage of Paris 2024 and hosted the NWSL on iON TV. She currently works on-air for SNY, Bet Rivers, and covers the Professional Women’s Hockey League. She has also played hockey, only recently retiring after taking a nasty cross-check in a beer league game.

A native of Toronto, Ont., Julie grew up as a competitive figure skater and sprinter with the ambition of winning gold in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games -- but once she realized that wasn't going to happen, she set her sights on working in sports television. Fun fact, her grandfather, Dr. John Stewart, was the rowing doctor for Team Canada at the 1976 and 1984 Olympic Games and her mother, Georgie Binks, is a former CBC News reporter.

Nate Thompson - Known for his grit, leadership, and versatility on the ice, Thompson played 844 games over 15 seasons with nine NHL Clubs, playing his final season in 2021-22 with the Philadelphia Flyers. One of only seven NHL players born in the State of Alaska, Thompson represented the U.S.A. at the 2012 and 2013 IIHF World Championships. Since retiring, Nate has dedicated himself to advocating for mental health, drawing from his own personal journey with mental health challenges and addiction. He actively speaks to athletes and communities about the importance of seeking help, building resilience, and fostering open conversations.

Currently, Nate is transitioning into a career in broadcast media, sharing his expertise and passion for hockey through NHL game coverage and reporting. Off the ice, he’s a devoted single dad, outdoorsman, and Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast who’s passionate about giving back and inspiring others to live with purpose and intention.

NHL Productions continues to create original content and unique programming to engage and entertain avid fans and attract a larger casual audience to the NHL. It’s robust line-up of podcasts includes:

