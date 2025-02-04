NHL, iHeartMedia launch 'Energy Line With Nate and JSB' podcast

NEW YORK -- Want opinions? They have opinions. Want stories? They have stories. Want fun, passionate, entertaining guests? They’ll have those too!

Today, iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the launch of the second co-produced show from their iHeartPodcasts partnership -- “Energy Line with Nate and JSB”. The hosts are none-other-than former NHL player Nate Thompson and broadcaster Julie Stewart-Binks, who will join forces in this weekly podcast to provide their take on well, all things hockey and much more! Fans can listen to the first episode now, here.

As the title of the show suggests, these two not only have a great connection, but are also comparable to a very large cup of Joe – full of energy and willing to talk about just about anything. Their experience on and off the ice will make for a great collection of stories, experiences and interviews with some entertaining personalities across the sports, culture, music and entertainment industries and well as your favorite influencers.

Episode 1: Former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion Patrice Bergeron, who played his entire 19-year career with the Boston Bruins (1264 regular season games, 427G - 613A -- 1040 Pts), joins Nate and Julie in the premier episode. Bergeron talks about his time as a rookie with Nate, his international experience as a member of Team Canada and the line combinations he’d love to see for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He shares some thoughts on his former Bruins teammate Brad Marchand, why he’d love to play with Colorado Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon and much more.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Avalanche fan Mark Schlereth also joins JSB and his fellow Alaskan Nate Thompson to talk Alaskan life, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup and what the Miko Rantanen trade means for the Avs.

“Energy Line with Nate and JSB” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. The new podcast will join “NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers” as the second series in the recently announced slate of shows with the NHL and iHeartPodcasts.