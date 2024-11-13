Morenz, McDavid helped NHL reach new heights in respective eras

McDavid missed three games with an ankle injury sustained 37 seconds into Edmonton's 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28, which was projected to sideline him for 2-3 weeks. The 27-year-old had 992 points in NHL games at the time, putting him on track for 1,000. Since McDavid, 27, arrived for the 2015-16 season, the League has grown to 32 teams with the additions of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. In McDavid's second season, his 100 points (30 goals, 70 assists) beat Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane for the scoring title, and he's improved ever since. His 34 assists and 42 points led the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he helped the Oilers rally from down 3-0 in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final before losing 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7.

"Connor's 42-point playoff performance last spring further cemented his status as the NHL's best player," wrote Carol Schram in The Hockey News Yearbook.

That's what they were saying a century ago, when Morenz was establishing the Canadiens as la creme de la creme of the NHL.

"Morenz was more than a hockey player," wrote author Ron McAllister, "he was a hockey game! While he was still playing, he had become a legend. He was a genius at winning close games."

Morenz's first sip of Stanley Cup champagne took place March 11, 1924, when the Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators. Six years later, Montreal won the 1930 Stanley Cup championship by defeating the Bruins. They made it two in a row in 1931, this time topping the Black Hawks.

Morenz combined speed and strength to overcome the opposition. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman King Clancy recalled one such confrontation.

"He seemed to be coming faster than ever right straight at me," Clancy said, "so I balanced on my skates ready to go either way and nail him. And I wound up flat on my back; he had skated straight into me and over me. I told him, 'Try that again and I'll knock your block off!' And he said to me, 'I'll be right back and do it again.' And [darn it], he did!"

Morenz led the League in scoring in 1927-28 and 1930-31 and won the Hart Trophy three times. In 1950 the Canadian Press voted him "The greatest hockey player of the half-century."

"Many people swear that Morenz was the greatest of them all," historian Andrew Podnieks said, "greater even than Orr, (Wayne) Gretzky or (Gordie) Howe. Every time he touched the puck, fans in Montreal came out of their seats to see what he would do with it."

Few realize that it was Morenz and not Andy Bathgate who was responsible for the NHL's first masked goalie. During the 1928-29 season, Montreal Maroons goalie Clint Benedict was hit in the face by a Morenz shot. Benedict returned to competition against the Americans on Feb. 20, 1930, wearing a leather face mask.

Like Morenz, McDavid eased into a leadership role while his stats climbed skyward and has an NHL-high 408 points (140 goals, 268 assists) over the past three seasons. In 2022-23, he won the Hart, Art Ross, Rocket Richard and Ted Lindsay Trophies.

"Connor is the one who pulled us back into the Final after we were down by three games," Oilers forward Mattias Janmark said.

Though the versatile and ultra-productive Leon Draisaitl has been McDavid's outstanding comrade-in-arms, Morenz was equally abetted by Aurel Joliat, whose career spanned the Morenz Era. "Joliat," one historian wrote, "was as fast as electricity and could spin away from a check faster than anyone."

At their current rate of improvement, the McDavid-Draisaitl combo could very well reach their Cup goal next spring.

"As you're going through the process," McDavid once opined, "you understand why you have to go through the process."

One more pull and it could finally bring McDavid and the Oilers to the coveted Cup that Howie Morenz once owned.