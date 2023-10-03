Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team

MORE COVERAGE: Top 250

---

NOTE: These bold, yet feasible, scenarios should be taken with a grain of salt but also used as inspiration to think creatively in fantasy leagues, especially in terms of potential line combinations and players' ceilings in different stat categories. These predictions, a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua, may contradict NHL.com's top 250 rankings.

---

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jamie Drysdale can have a bounce-back season and finish among the top 15 defensemen in points with at least 50.

Arizona Coyotes: They can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020, and rookie forward Logan Cooley can have more points than Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks with at least 75.

Boston Bruins: Goalie Jeremy Swayman could not only outperform reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark but also finish among the NHL’s top three in wins with at least 35.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson can lead the NHL in goals with at least 60, reach 100 points for the first time and win the Hart Trophy to help the Sabres end their 12-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought.

Calgary Flames: Rookie Matt Coronato (13th pick in 2021 NHL Draft) can carry over his success from the preseason into a top-six role and lead the Flames in goals this season with at least 28.

Carolina Hurricanes: Wing Andrei Svechnikov can bounce back from injury and finish among the top 10 overall players in standard fantasy leagues with elite coverage of goals, points, shots on goal and hits.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Seth Jones can finish top five at the position in points with at least 70, setting an NHL career high as a result of frequent exposure to generational rookie Connor Bedard.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Bowen Byram will score more goals than elite teammate Cale Makar and lead the NHL at the position in the category with at least 20 this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Rookie center Adam Fantilli and wing Patrik Laine can form a top 10 goal-scoring duo in the NHL, with each scoring at least 35.

Dallas Stars: Center Roope Hintz could lead the Stars in points this season with at least 100 and finish third in the League in power-play goals with at least 20 behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Detroit Red Wings: Wing Daniel Sprong will take on the biggest role of his NHL career and lead the Red Wings in goals with at least 35, more than Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Evan Bouchard can lead NHL defensemen in points with at least 80 and power-play points with at least 40.

Florida Panthers: Forward linemates Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett can each finish among the NHL’s top 10 in shots on goal with at least 300 each.

Los Angeles Kings: Defenseman Brandt Clarke can lead NHL rookies at the position in points with at least 45, more than Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

Minnesota Wild: Wing Matt Boldy can lead the Wild in points with at least 85, more than elite teammate Kirill Kaprizov.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Kirby Dach can have a full-fledged breakout season of at least 65 points, more than Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and lead Montreal in power-play points with at least 25.

Nashville Predators: Goalie Yaroslav Askarov can thrive as a rookie either splitting time with or playing behind starter Juuse Saros and lead the NHL in save percentage (minimum 20 games) with at least a .935.

New Jersey Devils: Center Jack Hughes can finish second in the NHL in points behind Connor McDavid of the Oilers with at least 125, benefiting from the offseason addition of Tyler Toffoli.

New York Islanders: Forward Mathew Barzal, playing wing on a line with Bo Horvat for a full season, can lead the Islanders in points and finish among the NHL’s top 15 with a career high of at least 95.

New York Rangers: Defensemen Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller can each finish top 15 in the NHL at the position in points this season with at least 60.

Ottawa Senators: Center Josh Norris can bounce back from injury and finish among the NHL’s top 10 in goals with at least 42.

Philadelphia Flyers: Wing Owen Tippett can finish among the top 50 overall players in standard fantasy leagues with rare coverage of goals, points, shots on goal and hits.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Center Evgeni Malkin will lead the Penguins in points over center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Erik Karlsson with at least 95 this season.

San Jose Sharks: Wing William Eklund can have a breakout season on a line with either center Tomas Hertl or Logan Couture and lead the Sharks in goals with at least 30 and points with at least 70.

Seattle Kraken: Wing Oliver Bjorkstrand can lead Seattle in shots on goal this season, finish top 15 in the NHL in the category and lead the Kraken in goals with the first 30-goal season of his career.

St. Louis Blues: Wing Jordan Kyrou can be top 10 in the NHL in goals this season with at least 45.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev will have a full breakout year and hit the 80-point mark and become a Norris Trophy finalist.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Goalie Joseph Woll can emerge as the clear starter for the Maple Leafs and lead NHL rookie goalies in wins this season with more than Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Andrei Kuzmenko can score 50 goals this season playing on a line with elite center Elias Pettersson and finish top five in the League in scoring.

Vegas Golden Knights: Center Jack Eichel can have at least 100 points for the first time in his career and finish top 10 in the NHL in points.

Washington Capitals: Wing Alex Ovechkin can score 30 goals in his first 30 games and finish with at least 62 this season to rank among the NHL’s top three in the category and pull him within 10 of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Winnipeg Jets: Gabriel Vilardi can lead the Jets in points with at least 80, more than forwards Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and defenseman Josh Morrissey.