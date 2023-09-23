Latest News

September 23

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' draft on YouTube

Watch live show, presented by Jersey Mike's, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Fantasy_On_Ice_Draft_sponsored_2568x1445
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

With the 2023-24 NHL season around the corner, it's fantasy hockey draft time!

The second annual "NHL Fantasy on Ice Draft," presented by Jersey Mike's, will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on the NHL's YouTube channel.

The mock draft will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy; the eight fantasy managers will be Pete Jensen, Nick Alberga and Anna Dua of the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast, Lauren Jbara, Jonny Lazarus, Steve Dangle, Arda Ocal and Michael Leboff.

Bookmark the **YouTube link** to watch and join the live chat with your fantasy questions leading up to your drafts.

---

Snake draft order:

1. Tka-Chuck & Larry (Jonny Lazarus)
2. Ahsoka Milano (Arda Ocal)
3. I Think You Should Steve (Steve Dangle)
4. OnlyFrans Nielsen (Nick Alberga)
5. The Tagemaster (Pete Jensen)
6. Jbar Down (Lauren Jbara)
7. ILYAnders (Michael Leboff)
8. Hughes Clues II (Anna Dua)