'NHL Fantasy on Ice' draft on YouTube

The mock draft will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy; the eight fantasy managers will be Pete Jensen, Nick Alberga and Anna Dua of the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast, Lauren Jbara, Jonny Lazarus, Steve Dangle, Arda Ocal and Michael Leboff.

Bookmark the **YouTube link** to watch and join the live chat with your fantasy questions leading up to your drafts.

---

Snake draft order:

1. Tka-Chuck & Larry (Jonny Lazarus)

2. Ahsoka Milano (Arda Ocal)

3. I Think You Should Steve (Steve Dangle)

4. OnlyFrans Nielsen (Nick Alberga)

5. The Tagemaster (Pete Jensen)

6. Jbar Down (Lauren Jbara)

7. ILYAnders (Michael Leboff)

8. Hughes Clues II (Anna Dua)