Mailbag: Flames' retool; Josi of Predators preseason Norris Trophy favorite

Craig Conroy, the general manager of the Flames, has some decisions to make. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have been somewhat of a disappointment. Is it time to push the panic button and trigger a rebuild? What are his options heading into this season? -- @theashcity

There already is a retool happening in Calgary. It's hard to label it a rebuild because the Calgary Flames have too many long-term contracts on their books, handcuffing Conroy's ability to turn this into a full rebuild. Huberdeau is entering the second season of an eight-year contract ($10.5 million average annual value). Nazem Kadri is in the third season of a seven-year contract ($7.0 million AAV). Forward Yegor Sharangovich's five-year contract ($5.75 million AAV) he signed July 1 doesn't begin until next season; he's entering the second season of a two-year deal. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar will be in the second season of an eight-year deal ($6.25 million AAV). That's why you can't hit the panic button and just go into a rebuild.

It's too much money and too many years tied into several players, but the Flames are clearly eyeing their future while trying to stay relevant in the present. They're being careful with their cap space. They did not make any big-money or long-term signings in the offseason, though they're hoping that the additions of Anthony Mantha (one year, $3.5 million), Jake Bean (two years, $1.75 million AAV) and Ryan Lomberg (two years, $2 million AAV) will help stabilize them this season by providing depth. They have two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and two more in the 2026 NHL Draft. They had four in the first two rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft, selecting defenseman Zayne Parekh at No. 9 and forward Matvei Gridin at No. 28.

The Flames will incorporate more youth into their lineup, specifically 23-year-old goalie Dustin Wolf (3.16 goals-against average, .893 save percentage in 15 starts last season) joining Dan Vladar as the goalie tandem. There's also 21-year-old forward Matt Coronato, who last season had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 34 NHL games and 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 41 American Hockey League games. Jakob Pelletier, a 23-year-old forward, is also expected to play a bigger role. He was limited to 31 games last season between the NHL and AHL because of shoulder injuries.

The Flames need Wolf, Coronato, Pelletier and any other young players they bring into the lineup to make an impact and prove they can be part of the solution in the coming seasons. They need to draft well. They need to let their prospects develop at their own pace. Don't rush and ruin. Beyond that, the Flames have to get Huberdeau going. He has underperformed relative to his contract with 107 points (27 goals, 80 assists) in 160 games over two seasons. He had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in 2021-22, his last season with the Florida Panthers. Getting him going to be a consistent playmaker and scorer is the No. 1 priority for the Flames. Kadri is fine. He had 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season. If he consistently produces at that level, he will live up to the contract.

Will Quinn Hughes win the Norris Trophy again and dominate even more? -- @ToddHeintz

He could. He's not my pick (I'll get to that in a moment), but no one would be surprised if the Vancouver Canucks defenseman successfully defended his Norris Trophy by winning the award that goes to the top defenseman in the NHL. He could build on last season, when he led his position with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists). A 100-point season for a dynamic player like Hughes is not out of the question. The way he defends only adds to his dominance. He should no longer be underrated or questioned about his defense. It's solid.

There is a rich history of a player winning the Norris Trophy in back-to-back seasons, but the last time it happened was 2007-08, when Nicklas Lidstrom won it for a third straight time. Lidstrom also voted winner three seasons in a row from 2001-03. Doug Harvey (four straight from 1954-58, three straight from 1959-62), Pierre Pilote (three straight from 1962-65), Bobby Orr (NHL record eight in a row from 1967-75), Denis Potvin (two straight from 1977-79), Rod Langway (two from 1982-84), Paul Coffey (two from 1984-86) and Ray Bourque (two from 1986-88 and again 1989-91) all won it at least in back-to-back seasons too.