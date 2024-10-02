Mailbag: Fan buzz in Munich, Prague for Global Series, 1st Utah captain

Here is the Oct. 2 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on X. Send your questions to @drosennhl and @NHLdotcom and tag it with #OvertheBoards.

What has the local fan buzz been like in Munich and Prague for NHL hockey? -- @MrEd315

The Buffalo Sabres were a hit in Munich last week for more than just the fact that it was JJ Peterka's homecoming for the game against EHC Red Bull Munchen in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal. The Sabres forward was born and raised in Munich, and still lives there in the offseason. Interest in the NHL has grown in Germany with the rise of native players going into the NHL in prominent roles, Leon Draisaitl, Moritz Seider, Tim Stutzle, Peterka, Lukas Reichel and Philipp Grubauer. There's interest in those players. There is interest in the NHL in general. There were a lot of Sabres jerseys in the crowd at SAP Garden when Buffalo played EHC Red Bull Munchen last Friday. There were several Draisaitl jerseys as well. I saw Stutzle and Seider too, and Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. I even saw a Patrik Stefan Atlanta Thrashers jersey. I spoke to someone in a Sabres jersey who said he had been a fan since Uwe Krupp played for them in the late 1980s, but this was his first time seeing Buffalo in person. It was a sold-out crowd of 10,796. It was a rainy day, but there were long lines to get in the building 2 1/2 hours before the opening face-off. The German media also covered the event from practice days all the way through the game. There was a lot of interest, specifically in Peterka.

In Prague, there is interest in the Sabres and New Jersey Devils playing the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Friday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN). The Sabres and Devils practiced here Monday and there was a sizable contingent of Czech media covering. From Buffalo, they were specifically interested in hearing from Czech forwards Lukas Rousek and Jiri Kulich. From New Jersey, it was obviously Czechia forward Ondrej Palat, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning. I was on the Charles Bridge with Rousek, Kulich, Peyton Krebs and Ryan McLeod covering their trip to the Illusion Art Museum on Monday. When people found out who they were, several started taking pictures. The players did not wear anything suggesting they were from the Sabres, so they were not recognized immediately. There have been autograph seekers outside the hotels and practice rinks. There are still two more practices for the Sabres and Devils here before they play Friday. The NHL Global Fan Tour arrives Friday before the game. If the weather is good (chance of rain), it should be crowded. Interest is high.