Devils have ‘really good energy’ at 1st practice in Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- There was no better tonic for the New Jersey Devils after a long flight overseas than hitting the ice for practice Monday in preparation for the opening of the NHL regular season.

"I think today is definitely a special day with travel and practicing and everything, but I think we did a good job getting something out of it today," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "Now, it's all about getting used to the time zone, getting in those few days we have before Game 1, and then it's go time."

New Jersey will face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. The Devils arrived here Monday and, before anything else, conducted a practice at ICERINK, a nearby local arena that opened six years ago.

"I think we felt it was important to get on the ice and try and get as quickly as you can on a somewhat normal routine, so the players felt the same way," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It makes sense to do it, but it is a long day as you're tired, haven't even been to the hotel yet, so we've come basically right from Newark (New Jersey) to here.

"I didn't know what to expect in the practice, quite honestly, and was being mindful the fact that guys would tired, but I was thrilled with what we got. Guys skated, worked, and we had really good energy. So, if anything, I think that shows the excitement the guys have here to be able to push through any sort of fatigue and just go out, have some fun and get some work."