Rangers ‘need to stay the course’ amid home scoring drought

NEW YORK -- Mika Zibanejad paused for a second and then summed up perhaps how every member of the New York Rangers is feeling right now.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” the Rangers center said.

What else can you say after the Rangers were shut out at home for the third straight game to start the season, the latest a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

In doing so, they became the first team in NHL history to get shut out in three straight home games to the start the season.

Even before the game ended, they broke the previous modern record of being held scoreless at home to start the season, passing the 2021-22 Florida Panthers’ mark of 1:55:17.

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates, who last played in 1930 before becoming the Philadelphia Quakers, went longer at home without a goal to start the season, going scoreless in the first 1:87:19 of the season at home in 1928-29. Those games featured 10-minute overtimes, so even though their time is longer, they did score in their third game.

Captain J.T. Miller said despite the record for scoring futility, the Rangers have played good hockey at home -- especially in their past two games -- and the drought should not be “blown out of proportion.”

“First of all, let’s not make this bigger than it is,” Miller said. “It’s game five. There is a lot to like about our game. It’s a unique situation.”

The Rangers (2-3-0) opened the season with a 3-0 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7, then won 4-0 at the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9 and 6-1 at the Penguins on Oct. 11. They returned home on Sunday and fell 1-0 to the Washington Capitals before getting blanked again Tuesday.

“I think we’re creating a lot of chances, but we’re not scoring. Simple," Zibanejad said. "Obviously, we need to bear down and score on the chances we get, but it would be a different thing if we weren’t creating chances and we were giving up chance after chance.

“It’s frustrating but we have to stick with it.”