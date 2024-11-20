Mailbag: Necas' hot streak for Hurricanes; European expansion

Is league expansion to Europe possible in the next 10 years? Or ever? -- @angileaf.bsky.social

Expansion into overseas markets is an elephant in the room for all major professional sports leagues in North America. Somebody is going to do it. When? I have no clue. But it's going to happen at some point. The business end of it makes too much sense. If I had to guess, I would think the National Football League is first. The NFL schedule, one game per week, is more conducive to having a team or multiple teams in Europe than it is for an NHL or NBA schedule. Major League Baseball doesn't have the same appeal in Europe.

There are a host of reasons why expanding to Europe would be a challenge for the NHL, including the obvious travel and time zone change, the requirement of venues that are up to the League standards for, among other details, seating capacity and amenities for teams/players and fans, not to mention the existing hockey infrastructures in the European markets that would be under consideration.

The NHL Global Series is thriving and the League is gaining a foothold with fans in various European markets. Teams are eager to participate in the Global Series because of the marketing benefits for their brand, merchandise and their players. Will it eventually lead to expansion, perhaps a European division? There's no denying that as a possibility somewhere down the road, maybe in the next decade. That for now seems like a stretch.

Connor Bedard's minutes are tanking. What is it going to take to get him back on track? -- @TBLfan21

Tanking is a strong take on Bedard's minutes. He played 20:26 and had two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He is averaging 18:47 of ice time in the Chicago Blackhawks' past 11 games, which is 2:32 more than every other forward. Yes, it is down from the 20:26 he averaged in the first eight games of the season, but it's not tanking ice time. It's two shifts fewer per game, which directly coincides with Chicago's drop in power-play ice time per game from 5:10 in their first eight games to 3:48 in the past 11. Ice time is not the concern. Scoring is the concern. Bedard has to score, and he isn't doing that nearly enough. He had no points in Chicago's three previous games before his two-assist night Tuesday. He hasn't scored a goal in 10 games. Is it any surprise then that the Blackhawks are struggling to score too? No. They have eight goals in the past six games, going 1-5-0.

Bedard clearly has to be more assertive and aggressive in his approach. That much is obvious. He has six shots on goal in the past five games. That after averaging 3.5 per game in the first 14 games. That's a big reason why coach Luke Richardson moved him to left wing Tuesday. The idea is to get him to think more offense, more of a shot mentality, instead of being so consumed with the other parts of the game. It worked in the sense that he had two assists and looked comfortable, but consistency around him will help, meaning giving him linemates that he can work with and gain chemistry with instead of regularly moving players around and changing up the lines. He has had eight different linemates in the past five games; Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Nick Foligno, Lukas Reichel, Taylor Hall, Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson. How is that helping him? Fact: Chicago isn't winning and Bedard isn't scoring. A little predictability for the 19-year-old when he arrives at the rink could go a long way toward getting him back on track. Cutting his ice time won't, but that doesn't seem to be the approach in Chicago.