Mailbag: Carlsson’s role with Ducks, impact of Penguins moves

Do you think Leo Carlsson sticks with Anaheim through the whole year? -- @BrentFoote

Tough question. It is way too early to say yes or no with any definitive feeling. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft will be given a chance by the Anaheim Ducks, though. That's a lock.

Ducks coach Greg Cronin said he thought Carlsson was "terrific" in his first preseason showing Sunday, a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center. Cronin said he noticed that the 18-year-old "has got a presence on the ice when he gets the puck. You can see his talent because he's already thinking a couple plays ahead and he's very confident with it." He said the big thing for Carlsson will be the quick transition to being a two-way center for the Ducks. If he can be reliable defensively he will have a great chance to stay with Anaheim all season. Cronin talked about Carlsson's need to react quicker defensively because the ice is smaller and the game is played tighter in North America than it is in Sweden. It's something Carlsson will have to get used to, and Cronin said he acknowledges that.

The good thing for the Ducks is if they don't feel he's ready for full-time NHL duty, Carlsson is eligible to be sent to San Diego of the American Hockey League. The Ducks are not in a position to contend this season, so they have to think about Carlsson's development and their long-term future. If in the short term that means a stint or an entire season in the AHL, then so be it. But Carlsson has the talent to play in the NHL.

Did the Penguins actually get any better? Have they moved closer to being a contender or are the playoffs the most realistic goal? -- @TheBigChicken7

They’re better. I think the Pittsburgh Penguins are a Stanley Cup Playoff team this season. That's a realistic goal. I don't at this point look at them as serious Stanley Cup contenders as I don’t think they're better than the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers or New Jersey Devils, and that's in their own division. But I did not think the Florida Panthers were better than the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes last season, and they defeated them all to get to the Stanley Cup Final. So we will see.

All that said, defenseman Erik Karlsson, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, makes the Penguins a more dynamic team. I think forward Reilly Smith, acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28, does too. They're deeper. But most importantly, Karlsson and Kris Letang give them a right-handed shooting weapon on each of their top two defensive pairs. They are expected to start the season on the same power-play unit. That's fine. I can see Pittsburgh in a 1-3-1 with Karlsson and Letang rotating from the left circle to the point. They could also line up with one of them on the left point and the other on the right, using crossovers to create room and allow one to dive down from the point to create some tic-tac-toe opportunities. The movement could create more room for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and whoever takes Jake Guentzel's netfront position. Guentzel is expected to miss at least the first five games recovering from offseason ankle surgery. It could be Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell in his spot. You know Crosby will be around the net. Malkin too. Will it work to perfection? No. Will it be changed when the power play struggles, which it will at times? Yes. But it can be dangerous. And the Penguins offense in general should be more dangerous this season than last season, when they were 16th in goals (3.18 per game) and 14th on the power play (21.7 percent). They won't be a middle-of-the-pack team offensively this season. They will be better.