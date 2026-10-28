Kaiser breaks tie in third, Blackhawks edge Kings to end three-game slide

Roman Kantserov scored, and Spencer Knight made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (4-8-0), who had lost three in a row. Chicago went 3-4-0 on its seven-game homestand.

“That was a huge one,” Kane said. “You’re down 1-0 early in the game, and (we) just kind of stuck with it, didn’t really give up much. I thought we were the better hockey team tonight. We deserved to win. Nice to see the power play come through, too. That was something we’ve been talking about, and I thought it was really good tonight, too. Keep building on that and get one late.”

Forsberg made 25 saves for the Kings (3-6-2), who went 3-2-0 on their five-game road trip, dropping two of their past three games.

“We lost a big game today,” said Kings coach Peter Laviolette. “We had an opportunity to move up in the standings and continue to climb out of the hole that we had at the beginning of the year. We didn’t get that done.”

Samuel Helenius gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period with his first goal of the season. He jammed the puck into the net during a scramble in the crease after a shot from the slot by Jared Wright slid under Knight’s pads.

Kantserov tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 16:40 of the second period. Kantserov scored in the slot while going to one knee, taking a pass from Connor Bedard at the goal line after the Blackhawks captain carried the puck down the right side.