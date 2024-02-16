NHL EDGE stats for 2024 Stadium Series

Flyers, Devils, Rangers, Islanders among leaders in various advanced metrics

Stadium series edge Krieder Sorokin

By Pete Jensen
Pete Jensen

The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders all return to outdoor hockey this weekend at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Devils host the Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1), and the Islanders host the Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SN).

NHL.com identifies various NHL EDGE stat highlights to provide insight on each team entering these crucial Stadium Series games with all four teams being in Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Philadelphia Flyers

-The Flyers have had the second-most total shots on goal (1,836) in the NHL behind the Florida Panthers (1,840). Philadelphia is tied for third in shots on goal per game (33.4) and allowing the third fewest (27.9).

-Philadelphia has skated the longest total distance (2,537.59 miles) of any NHL team this season, combining the distances skated of all players on the team this season while the game clock is running. Defenseman Travis Sanheim has skated the eighth-longest total distance (188.35 miles) among individual players.

-Forward Travis Konecny is tied for the seventh-most mid-range goals (11) in the NHL.

New Jersey Devils

-New Jersey has the seventh-most speed bursts of at least 20 miles per hour this season (1,242), slightly ahead of the Islanders (1,218; eighth). The Devils are also fifth in shot attempts percentage (53.1) this season.

-Forward Jack Hughes has skated the most miles per 60 minutes (10.95) in the NHL this season. He ranks fifth in the NHL in points per game (1.32), slightly ahead of Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (1.31; tied for sixth) for the most among players in this year’s Stadium Series.

-Defenseman Colin Miller had the hardest shot of the NHL season so far (102.59) and leads the League in shots of at least 100 miles per hour (seven).

Watch as Miller unloads a fast shot

New York Rangers

-The Rangers lead the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (64.1) and are ninth in the category in all situations (42.2). On the power play, the Rangers have four of the League’s top 10 individual players in offensive zone time percentage: Artemi Panarin (67.4; fifth), Adam Fox, Vincent Trocheck (67.2, each tied for sixth) and Chris Kreider (67.1; 10th).

-The Rangers are tied for the third-most long-range goals (14) in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning (19 each).

-Kreider is tied for the third-most high-danger goals (20) this season behind Sam Reinhart (27) of the Florida Panthers and Zach Hyman (26) of the Edmonton Oilers. Kreider is tied for fourth in high-danger shots on goal (88).

-Panarin ranks second in the NHL in mid-range goals (13) behind Auston Matthews (16) of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Panarin is also tied for sixth in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (49.3), the percentage of time that the puck spends in the offensive zone while the player is on the ice and the game clock is running.

New York Islanders

-The Islanders rank 10th in high-danger shots on goal (459) as a team. Forward Anders Lee is tied for seventh in high-danger SOG (80) among individual players.

-Goalie Ilya Sorokin is tied for fourth in the NHL in high-danger saves (262) and tied for the sixth-best high-danger save percentage (.840).

-Defenseman Noah Dobson is tied for eighth in long-range shots on goal (68) this season.

