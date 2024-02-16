NHL EDGE stats for 2024 Stadium Series

The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders all return to outdoor hockey this weekend at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Devils host the Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1), and the Islanders host the Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SN).

NHL.com identifies various NHL EDGE stat highlights to provide insight on each team entering these crucial Stadium Series games with all four teams being in Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Philadelphia Flyers

-The Flyers have had the second-most total shots on goal (1,836) in the NHL behind the Florida Panthers (1,840). Philadelphia is tied for third in shots on goal per game (33.4) and allowing the third fewest (27.9).

-Philadelphia has skated the longest total distance (2,537.59 miles) of any NHL team this season, combining the distances skated of all players on the team this season while the game clock is running. Defenseman Travis Sanheim has skated the eighth-longest total distance (188.35 miles) among individual players.

-Forward Travis Konecny is tied for the seventh-most mid-range goals (11) in the NHL.

New Jersey Devils

-New Jersey has the seventh-most speed bursts of at least 20 miles per hour this season (1,242), slightly ahead of the Islanders (1,218; eighth). The Devils are also fifth in shot attempts percentage (53.1) this season.

-Forward Jack Hughes has skated the most miles per 60 minutes (10.95) in the NHL this season. He ranks fifth in the NHL in points per game (1.32), slightly ahead of Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (1.31; tied for sixth) for the most among players in this year’s Stadium Series.

-Defenseman Colin Miller had the hardest shot of the NHL season so far (102.59) and leads the League in shots of at least 100 miles per hour (seven).