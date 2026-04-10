Caufield scores 50th goal of season for Canadiens

Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season on Thursday, becoming the first Montreal Canadiens player in 36 years to hit the milestone.

Caufield scored at 6:30 of the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre in Montreal. He took a pass from Nick Suzuki on a rush and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy blocker side from the right circle to make it 1-0.

It was his 29th goal in his past 31 games, though he had gone three games without scoring.

He is the seventh player in Canadiens history to score at least 50 goals in a season, joining Maurice Richard, who became the first player in NHL history to hit the mark in 1944-45. Following Richard, Bernie "Boom Boom" Geoffrion had 50 in 1960-61, Guy Lafleur hit the milestone in six straight seasons (1974-75 through 1979-80), Steve Shutt had 60 goals in 1976-77, Pierre Larouche had 50 in 1979-80, and Stephane Richer had 50 in 1987-88 and 51 in 1989-90.