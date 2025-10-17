EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

1. Buium’s power-play impact

Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders is making waves as an EDGE stats standout over the first 10 days of the season, but another rookie defenseman, Zeev Buium of the Minnesota Wild, is also looking like an early Calder Trophy contender and has completely revamped their power play in his first full NHL season.

Buium is tied for third in the NHL in power-play points (five; one goal, four assists) over his first four games, trailing only his elite forward teammates Kirill Kaprizov (seven) and Matt Boldy (six), and is tied for fourth among defensemen in power-play shots on goal, trailing only Zach Werenski, Adam Fox and Cale Makar (seven each).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Buium is seventh among defensemen in max skating speed (22.72 miles per hour) and also ranks in the 94th percentile at his position in offensive zone time percentage (46.8) this season. The Wild have the best power-play conversion percentage in the NHL (47.6) this season and rank second in shots on goal per game (35.0; behind Carolina Hurricanes’ 36.5), and the University of Denver product has been largely responsible with his play on the first unit with Kaprizov, Boldy, center Joel Eriksson Ek and wing Vladimir Tarasenko.