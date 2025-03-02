NHL EDGE stats: Jones’ outlook after trade to Panthers

Defenseman’s average shot speed, midrange production boost defending champions

seth-jones-fantasy-edge

© Tyler Schank/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at Seth Jones’ upside after being traded to the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers acquired defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, giving them a new No. 1 option at the position and boosting their chances of defending their Stanley Cup title.

Jones has had a heavy workload for the Blackhawks this season (24:30 per game; 12th in NHL) and also in the past for multiple other teams and brings a robust advanced stats profile to the Panthers, who are currently leading the Atlantic Division standings (37-21-3; 77 points) but missing one of their best players in forward Matthew Tkachuk (lower body).

Here are three significant NHL EDGE stats surrounding Jones’ outlook with the Panthers:

Shot speed

Per NHL EDGE stats, Jones ranks among the defenseman leaders in average shot speed (73.36 miles per hour; 89th percentile) and top shot speed (96.35 mph; 85th percentile).

Although Jones’ shots on goal volume is down this season (1.93 per game) compared to last season (2.57; eighth among NHL defensemen), there is obvious bounce-back appeal in that category joining one of the top offenses in the NHL (3.28 goals per game; seventh). The Panthers are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for the most shots on goal per game (32.0) this season and rank second in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (55.2) behind the Carolina Hurricanes (59.1).

Seth Jones sent to Panthers for Knight and draft pick

Midrange production

Despite the Blackhawks being a non-contending team this season, Jones has dominated midrange areas of the ice relative to others at his position. Jones ranks in the 98th percentile among defensemen in midrange goals (six) and 92nd percentile in midrange shots on goal (26).

Jones’ goal-scoring prowess has also been clear on the power play; he is tied for second among NHL defensemen in power-play goals (five) behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (nine). Four of Jones' six midrange goals have come on the power play.

CHI@UTA: Jones wires in a PPG from the circle to start the scoring

Offensive zone time percentage on power play

The Panthers rank second in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (44.6) behind the Hurricanes (47.0) and sixth in that category on the power play (59.7). Jones, who’s tied for 15th among NHL defensemen in power-play points (15) this season, has taken a step back in power-play offensive zone time percentage (58.3; 68th percentile) compared to last season (61.1; 85th percentile) playing for rebuilding Chicago.

But Jones, after the trade, has a chance to improve his power-play zone time rate and give Florida a new quarterback with the man advantage after the departure of Brandon Montour to the Seattle Kraken last offseason. The Panthers, who have been playing mostly Aaron Ekblad (nine power-play points this season) on their first power-play unit, rank 13th on the power play (22.8 percent), slightly worse than last season (23.5; eighth). It’s also worth noting Jones ranked in the 95th percentile among defensemen in top skating speed (23.18 mph) last season, an attribute he could showcase more often with a much-improved supporting cast in Florida.

---

More: EDGE stats for Jones

Related Content

Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Latest News

Fedotov stops 29, Flyers edge Jets in shootout

Pickard makes 35 saves, Oilers defeat Hurricanes to end 5-game skid

Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

Stutzle point streak hits 11, Senators rally past Sharks to end skid at 5

Canadiens edge Sabres, win season-high 4th straight game

Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Red Wings in Stadium Series

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Blue Jackets bring cannon, pride stickers to Stadium Series

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Big Blue Jackets fan, former Buckeye Herbstreit brings dog to Stadium Series

Ohio State football players, school president, drop puck at Stadium Series

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Flames for 8th victory in 10 games

Pastrnak pushes point steak to 17, Bruins hold off Penguins

Legendary Ohio State band pulls off script 'Ohio' on Stadium Series ice

Gudbranson shares rehab journey, admiration with sheriff's deputy

Gaudreau's family leads Blue Jackets onto ice at Stadium Series