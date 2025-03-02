NHL EDGE stats: Jones’ outlook after trade to Panthers

The Florida Panthers acquired defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, giving them a new No. 1 option at the position and boosting their chances of defending their Stanley Cup title.

Jones has had a heavy workload for the Blackhawks this season (24:30 per game; 12th in NHL) and also in the past for multiple other teams and brings a robust advanced stats profile to the Panthers, who are currently leading the Atlantic Division standings (37-21-3; 77 points) but missing one of their best players in forward Matthew Tkachuk (lower body).

Here are three significant NHL EDGE stats surrounding Jones’ outlook with the Panthers: