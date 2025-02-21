Initial mock selections discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Co-hosts Kimelman, Morreale also talk Hagens with Boston College coach Brown

James Hagens BC

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

James Hagens is producing at an exceptional rate despite playing against bigger and stronger competition on a weekly basis as a freshman center at Boston College and that could be reason enough to consider him with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"The one thing you have to understand or take into consideration with James is that he's playing college hockey right now and you saw how dominant he was with the National Team Development Program Under-18 team last year (when he scored 39 goals and 102 points in 58 games)," Boston College coach Greg Brown said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "If he was playing another year of juniors, what would it look like?

"While the difference in levels is probably the hardest thing for the scouts to assess, the fact that he's doing this well in college speaks very highly of his game and where he's going."

Hagens has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 29 games with Boston College this season. The 18-year-old has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 13 games since returning from the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, where he helped the United States win a second straight gold medal.

"He makes some things look so easy," Brown said. "He can transport the puck, has his head up and he's never surprised by people when he's carrying the puck. His feel for that … you saw it at the NTDP, but you didn't know if it would transfer as easily as it has to the college level. That part has been really impressive."

Hagens was projected to be selected in different spots among the top four picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, according to the initial mock drafts by NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale.

Kimelman has Hagens going No. 3 to the Nashville Predators and Morreale has him going No. 4 to the Buffalo Sabres.

"I think for as much success as Nashville has had since they've been around, they've never have been able to find that No. 1 center to draft and develop and build around long term, and James Hagens is the opportunity they've been looking for," Kimelman said. "A guy with such a dynamic skill set. As coach Brown said, the puck finds James whenever he's on the ice."

Kimelman and Morreale each thought the San Jose Sharks would select defenseman Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League with the No. 1 pick.

"Schaefer is an elite skater and really comfortable and confident with the puck on his stick," Morreale said. "He can influence every shift and would be a major building block for the Sharks after getting center Macklin Celebrini No. 1 in the 2024 NHL Draft."

Schaefer won't be back until April while he recovers from a broken collarbone sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but his resume is impeccable.

Each writer laid out reasons for choosing the player they selected with each pick, which included a deep dive into the top six selections followed by a few favorite choices later on in the draft.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL Draft Class

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

McQueen situation shows importance of underage viewings of top NHL Draft prospects

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game

Latest News

McDavid's golden goal among top moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Wild-Red Wings, Capitals-Penguins on ABC highlight national TV weekend sked

Eyssimont writes special essay for NHL.com about his experience with Crohn's disease

NHL.com unveils picks for Quarter-Century Team

'Clutch' MacKinnon named MVP of 4 Nations Face-Off

McDavid delivers signature moment for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off championship game 

Binnington comes through for Canada on familiar ground in 4 Nations Face-Off final

United States players hungry, motivated after 4 Nations Face-Off OT loss

McDavid, Canada defeat U.S. in OT to win 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthew Tkachuk ‘all heart’ for U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Matthews 'great leader' as United States captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Marchand gives Konecny boost during 4 Nations Face-Off medal ceremony

McQueen situation shows importance of underage viewings of top NHL Draft prospects

Unmasked: Rare right-catching combo of Lindgren, Thompson not hurting Capitals shooters

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Plenty of debate following No. 1 pick 

Top storylines for remainder of 2024-25 NHL regular season