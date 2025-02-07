2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game

Czechia product leading Youngstown of USHL

Adam Benak 2

© Scott Galvin

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of forward Adam Benak with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

Adam Benak is getting comfortable with the North American game ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

“It’s faster than in Europe. It’s more physical,” said Benak, a 17-year-old forward from Plzen, Czechia. “I need to get used to it more.”

Different isn’t bad, though.

“I like it,” he said. “It’s fun to play here.”

That’s seemingly held true for Benak this season, his first in the United States Hockey League. He leads Youngstown and is tied for 11th in the league with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games.

Benak (5-foot-7, 160 pounds) is No. 60 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 draft.

It’s been a smooth transition, starting with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the offseason.

Benak had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 7-3 win against Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Aug. 6. He had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 10 games across the past two tournaments, breaking a Cup record previously held by Magnus Paajarvi (15 points; five goals, 10 assists from 2008-09).

Benak was fine with the recognition but wasn’t overwhelmed.

“I’m happy for that,” Benak said. “I can’t do it without my teammates. They played so good. I’m happy for it.”

That attitude has helped Benak adapt. He never seems to get too high or too low, according to Youngstown coach Ryan Ward. At times, actually, he could be overly critical.

“He’s got a great release. He’s got a good shot,” Ward said. “I think he probably doesn’t give himself enough credit from that.”

Benak is a natural playmaker, routinely doing the simple, possibly overlooked, things to get his teammates in position. He made a great play to earn the primary assist on the opening goal for Team Blue in a 3-2 win against Team White at the All-American Game on Jan. 16.

“It’s funny, his spatial awareness and ability to manipulate defenders is really special,” Ward said. “His little slip passes and the way he supports the puck, the way he lays pucks into areas for other people to skate onto, he just makes it look easy. That’s a testament to his work ethic and his brain.

“Just the way he goes about his business and how serious he is with that, it’s really, really impressive to see a young man play like that.”

But, as Ward said, Benak can shoot. He just has to trust it.

“I need to work on my shot,” Benak said. “Those are the things I need to work on the most.”

Ward knows that while the shot is prevalent, it’s more about differentiating between when it’s right to keep the puck and when to let it go.

“I think he will end up being a little more selfish and shoot the puck a little bit more,” Ward said. “That’s something we’ve talked about. But he is a dual threat all over the ice, to shoot it or make a play. As he gets more comfortable and understands space and the speed slows down a little bit, I think you’re going to see him be really effective shooting the puck as well.”

Benak also criticized his defensive game, but that’s common for any young player, Ward said. It comes down to positional awareness, knowing coverages. Benak’s size is a non-factor, though.

“You look at a Brayden Point, you look at guys that are a little bit smaller,” Ward said. “The thing about Adam is he’s physical, he’s tenacious and he works so hard. So, when I look at Adam, he plays big, he plays hard. I don’t see a single issue with his size at all. He more than makes up for it with his relentlessness. ... I don’t think anyone should be concerned about his size. I certainly think he’s not.”

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw: The 18-year-old (6-4, 190) has quietly ascended draft boards with his power-forward type game. Lakovic, No. 12 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, leads Moose Jaw in goals (17), points (39) and shots on goal (122) in 31 games this season. He had eight points (five goals, three assists) and four game-winning goals in 20 playoff games to help the Warriors to the WHL championship last season.

Cole McKinney, C, USA U-18: McKinney (6-0, 200), No. 33 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, is tied for the team lead with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. The 17-year-old right-handed shot is one of the more responsible two-way forwards at the Program this season, is utilized on the penalty kill and has been efficient on face-offs. McKinney scored with 25 seconds remaining in overtime to give the NTDP a 3-2 win against Finland in its second game of the U-18 Five Nations Tournament in Sweden on Thursday.

Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): The 18-year-old left-handed shot (6-1, 185), No. 29 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, is second on the team with 23 goals and 63 points in 46 games. He's regarded as a two-way forward with his best asset being his hockey sense. Zonnon, now in his third season with the Huskies, is an assistant captain this season. He played at Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, from 2020-22, scoring 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 75 games.

NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale contributed to this report

NHL Draft

