2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of forward Adam Benak with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

Adam Benak is getting comfortable with the North American game ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

“It’s faster than in Europe. It’s more physical,” said Benak, a 17-year-old forward from Plzen, Czechia. “I need to get used to it more.”

Different isn’t bad, though.

“I like it,” he said. “It’s fun to play here.”

That’s seemingly held true for Benak this season, his first in the United States Hockey League. He leads Youngstown and is tied for 11th in the league with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games.

Benak (5-foot-7, 160 pounds) is No. 60 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 draft.

It’s been a smooth transition, starting with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the offseason.

Benak had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 7-3 win against Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Aug. 6. He had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 10 games across the past two tournaments, breaking a Cup record previously held by Magnus Paajarvi (15 points; five goals, 10 assists from 2008-09).

Benak was fine with the recognition but wasn’t overwhelmed.

“I’m happy for that,” Benak said. “I can’t do it without my teammates. They played so good. I’m happy for it.”

That attitude has helped Benak adapt. He never seems to get too high or too low, according to Youngstown coach Ryan Ward. At times, actually, he could be overly critical.

“He’s got a great release. He’s got a good shot,” Ward said. “I think he probably doesn’t give himself enough credit from that.”

Benak is a natural playmaker, routinely doing the simple, possibly overlooked, things to get his teammates in position. He made a great play to earn the primary assist on the opening goal for Team Blue in a 3-2 win against Team White at the All-American Game on Jan. 16.