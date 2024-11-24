Best moments of season through quarter mark shared by NHL.com writers

The NHL reached the quarter point of the 2024-25 regular-season during the 15-game slate Saturday.

It has been a wild ride through the first seven weeks of the season, filled with highlights, disappointments and unforgettable moments.

We asked a panel of NHL.com staffers for their favorite moment from the first quarter of the season.

Here, in chronological order, are some of the most memorable moments since the season started.

Jessica Campbell's historic day

As the Seattle Kraken staff was introduced in their regular-season opener against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 8, the camera panned to assistant coach Jessica Campbell, whose face and name announcement drew a massive cheer from the crowd. Campbell, who made history as the first woman to be a full-time assistant in the NHL, gave a little smile as the camera moved to coach Dan Bylsma. It was a monumental moment for women in this sport as well as the sport itself. Campbell has earned the opportunity to be part of Seattle's staff with Bylsma, who had Campbell as his assistant for the past two seasons at Coachella Valley, the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate. I consider myself fortunate to be there to watch Campbell's debut, to see that reaction and revel in a little history. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer