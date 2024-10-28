NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not dress for the Hurricanes against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO).

Andersen, who made 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will be reevaluated upon the team’s return to Carolina after wrapping up a six-game road trip.

“Freddie came up a little gimpy after the game in Seattle, so not sure exactly the length, how long it's going to be,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We're hoping not to too long, but he'll get checked out when we get back home.”

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage this season. He has been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, who will start against the Canucks and is 2-1-0 with a .896 save percentage.

Carolina called up goalie Spencer Martin from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday. He is expected to dress as the backup, though he hadn’t arrived in time for the morning skate.

“He's supposed to be,” Brind’Amour said when asked if Martin will arrive in time for the game. “He's flying in from Chicago, so we'll see.” -- Kevin Woodley