NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes
Rust questionable for Penguins on Tuesday; Spurgeon practices fully with Wild
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not dress for the Hurricanes against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO).
Andersen, who made 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will be reevaluated upon the team’s return to Carolina after wrapping up a six-game road trip.
“Freddie came up a little gimpy after the game in Seattle, so not sure exactly the length, how long it's going to be,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We're hoping not to too long, but he'll get checked out when we get back home.”
Andersen is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage this season. He has been alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, who will start against the Canucks and is 2-1-0 with a .896 save percentage.
Carolina called up goalie Spencer Martin from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday. He is expected to dress as the backup, though he hadn’t arrived in time for the morning skate.
“He's supposed to be,” Brind’Amour said when asked if Martin will arrive in time for the game. “He's flying in from Chicago, so we'll see.” -- Kevin Woodley
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust continues to be evaluated for a lower-body injury and is questionable when the Penguins host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT).
The forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 loss Saturday, favoring his right leg after battling with Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander along the boards.
“We’ll have more clarity after he goes through this process with the doctors,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.
Rust played right wing on the second line with center Evgeni Malkin in the Canucks loss for the Penguins (3-6-1), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). He has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games, mostly at right wing on the first line with center Sidney Crosby.
Crosby, at center, and Malkin, at left wing, took line rushes together in practice Monday.
“Whatever is going to translate into wins,” Crosby said. “I don’t think we’ve changed anything other than, hopefully, with losing some here, we find another level of desperation and urgency.”
Forward Matt Nieto practiced for the first time since having reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee May 2 and laparoscopic surgery to his right knee Jan. 4. He last played Nov. 30, 2023.
Nieto, who took full contact, had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 games last season after signing a two-year, $1.8 million contract July 1, 2023.
“I think for a while now I've been skating on my own,” Nieto said. “So, it hasn't been as fun as being out there with the guys. It's been an exciting day, and I'm happy with where I'm at right now."
Forward Blake Lizotte wore a noncontact jersey. He sustained a concussion in a preseason game Sept. 29.
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon practiced fully on Monday and could return for Minnesota at Pittsburgh on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN-PIT).
The Wild defenseman and captain missed his sixth straight game on Saturday, a 7-5 loss at Philadelphia. Spurgeon practiced Friday for the first time since Oct. 12 because of a lower-body injury. He had been skating on his own.
Minnesota coach John Hynes said it has not been decided if Spurgeon would play Tuesday, the finale of a seven-game road trip (4-1-1).
"The fact that he's back with the team is a positive sign," Hynes said Friday. "… There is a progression. He's coming back, so we've just got to see the timeline on it."
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov is questionable to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13) because of an upper-body injury.
“He’s still day to day,” coach Patrick Roy said after Romanov missed a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
The Islanders defenseman sustained the injury after a hit by New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win Friday. He did not miss a shift but was unavailable against the Panthers.
Romanov did not practice Monday.
"I'm going to put it to bed right away, it is not a concussion and he will be day to day,” general manager Lou Lamoriello said Saturday. “We're not going to take any chances with it. He should be back in next game, without question."
Dennis Cholowski played 11:18 in his season debut Saturday. The only extra defenseman on the roster, he likely would play Tuesday if Romanov remains unavailable.
“I thought he had an OK game,” Roy said. “I mean, he did some good and did some other things, but I thought, overall, it was an OK game.” -- Stefen Rosner
Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto is week to week because of an undisclosed injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Sunday.
The forward missed his second straight game on Sunday, when Ottawa lost 5-4 at the Colorado Avalanche. He played 17:22 during a 4-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.
The Senators (4-4-0) loaned forwards Adam Gaudette and Cole Reinhardt to Belleville of the AHL on Monday.