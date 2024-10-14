NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out about 1 week for Panthers with illness

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will be out about one week with an illness.

The 26-year-old forward will miss his second straight game when the Panthers face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS). The Panthers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets and return home for games against Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild the following Tuesday.

"Matthew's going to be out a week," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "I think we're shooting for Minnesota at home a week from tomorrow."

Tkachuk has two assists in two games after scoring 26 goals with a team-leading 62 assists in 80 games for the Stanley Cup champions last season.

Center Aleksander Barkov is out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. The Panthers captain left a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday late in the third period after sliding into the boards. -- Joe Pohoryles