Ovechkin-Crosby rivalry still going strong 20 years later

For another example, Eric Fehr, who was teammates with Ovechkin (2005-2011, 2012-2015) and Crosby (2015-2017), points to what's known in Washington as the "Snovechkin" game on Feb. 7, 2010, which was also Super Bowl Sunday.
A blizzard forced Pittsburgh to bus to Washington after playing at the Montreal Canadiens the day before. Despite arriving in Washington at 2:15 a.m. for the noon ET start, the Penguins jumped out to a 4-1 lead with Crosby scoring two goals.
The Capitals stormed back with Ovechkin completing a hat trick to tie the score at 11:06 of third period and then setting up Mike Knuble's winning goal 2:49 into overtime for a 5-4 victory.
"It just seemed like these guys took over the game every time they played each other," Fehr said. "They definitely both got up a little bit more for those games. Those games always had an extra gear. It brought everybody else into that fight as well."
Each of the four playoffs series between them went at least six games. Crosby and the Penguins prevailed in the first three, despite Ovechkin having more points than Crosby in two of those series. Washington got over the hump by defeating Pittsburgh in six games in the 2018 Eastern Conference Second Round before winning its first championship.
"We were definitely spoiled for a long time," said Orpik, who played for Pittsburgh from 2002-2014 and Washington from 2014-19. "And it was cool because, being in the same division for a lot of it, you got to see those two guys go head-to-head a lot and then in the playoffs, too. So, like I said, we were spoiled.
"And I was also spoiled to have a front-row seat for a lot of it."