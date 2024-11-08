Ovechkin-Crosby rivalry still going strong 20 years later

This will be the 70th time Ovechkin and Crosby play against each other in an NHL regular-season game. Crosby has 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) in the first 69. Ovechkin has 67 points (37 goals, 30 assists).

Pittsburgh is 40-25-4 in those 69 games. Washington is 29-30-10.

Ovechkin has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in their 25 games against each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, slightly ahead of Crosby with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists). Crosby and the Penguins won the first three of the playoff series between them (2009, 2016, 2017) before Ovechkin the Capitals finally broke through against their Metropolitan Division rivals in 2018.

Each time the winner of those playoff series -- all in the second round -- went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Ovechkin is second in NHL history with 861 goals and, with eight goals in his first 12 games this season, the 39-year-old left wing has moved within 34 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's League record of 894 goals.

Crosby is two goals from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 and joining Ovechkin as the only active players to hit that milestone. The 37-year-old center is 10th in League history with 1,611 points in 1,288 games, 31 points behind Joe Sakic (1,641) for ninth.

"It's special," Crosby told NHL.com. "It's something that when you come into the League, you hope it can be something that lasts a long time. To be in the same division and for him to be doing what he's doing right now, chasing down the all-time record, it's incredible."