Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Thompson could return from injury for Sabres on Wednesday
Peeke practices, 'doubtful' to return for Bruins on Monday; Edvinsson, Rasmussen may play for Red Wings
Buffalo Sabres
Tage Thompson expects to return from a lower-body injury when the Sabres begin a three-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN).
The forward has missed the past two games, including a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. He skated on his own Friday and took part in an optional morning skate Saturday.
"I felt great out there today ... felt good the other day," Thompson said Saturday. "I feel comfortable, so I would imagine that I'll be back [Wednesday] if things progress the same way."
Thompson said the injury occurred during the first period of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 11. He left the game after playing one shift in the second period.
"It was kind of off a face-off," he said. "Took the draw and then went to take a couple strides to join the rush, and just felt something. Kind of thought it would go away, and it kind of lingered the rest of the first period. I thought it would go away after that, got some treatment [between periods], came back out, and it was still there and a little bit worse too. So, figure it is one of those things where if I pushed through it, it would just get worse and prolong the timeline.
“Those are always tough calls; you never want to be out of the game and you always want to grind through it. But sometimes it's smarter to pull yourself out, and that was one of those cases."
Buffalo was also without forward Jordan Greenway on Saturday. He left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a "nagging ailment."
Forward Jiri Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League and played his first game since Nov. 2.
Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also practiced Saturday did not play. Ruff said Friday he expected Luukkonen to be available Wednesday.
"I feel like we're just trying to be smart with it now," he said. "We just feel with where the schedule is, why push him when we have four or five more days." -- Adam Kimelman
Boston Bruins
Andrew Peeke returned to practice Sunday but could miss his sixth straight game when the Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN).
The defenseman has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 5 after taking a hit from forward Max Pacioretty in the first period.
“We don’t know yet,” coach Jim Montgomery said of Peeke’s availability for Monday. “I mean, he’s progressing well, but I would say doubtful for tomorrow. We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow morning from the contact practice.”
Peeke has two assists in 13 games while averaging 16:12 of ice time.
The Bruins (8-8-3), who have lost three of four (1-1-2), are also without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for “multiple weeks” after he sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 12.
“Hampus is a great player,” Peeke said. “And obviously, when I get to come back in the lineup, whether that’s tomorrow or the next game or the game after, it’s going to be exciting for me to help out where I can.”
Tyler Johnson also practiced Sunday after the forward was away from the team due to “family reasons,” according to Montgomery. Forward Riley Tufte was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League.
Mark Kastelic did not practice; the forward sustained a lower-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday. He is day to day. -- Joe Pohoryles
Detroit Red Wings
Simon Edvinsson did not play in Detroit’s 4-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday because of a lower-body injury but could return at the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA).
The defenseman missed the final 19:37 of a 6-4 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
“He actually took warmups tonight and wasn’t able to go,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We’re hoping to have both (Edvinsson and forward Michael Rasmussen) on Monday."
Edvinsson is second on the team in ice time (20:36). He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 games, and his plus-3 rating leads the Red Wings.
Rasmussen is day to day with an upper-body injury; he played 9:34 Friday. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in 16 games. -- Dan Greenspan
Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones (foot) has been placed on injured reserve and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the defenseman may have sustained the injury blocking a shot in their 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
“I think it's right foot, but we won't really know any more on that until we get home and get more in-depth evaluation,” he said.
Jones, who leads NHL skaters in ice time per game this season (25:43), has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 17 games.
Chicago recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from Rockford of the AHL.
Forward Taylor Hall was scratched Saturday. Hall, who played four games last season before having season-ending knee surgery in November 2023, has six points (two goals, four assists) in 17 games.
“I think just coming off eight, nine months out, to us, we just want to get him a little bit more work, and then it's hard to do that in the games and not get too frustrated and chase it, so that's our plan,” Richardson said. “Players never like to sit out, so he's not happy sitting out, but hopefully this is a good step for him and it will help our team.” -- Tracey Myers