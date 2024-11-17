NHL Buzz: Thompson could return from injury for Sabres on Wednesday

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson expects to return from a lower-body injury when the Sabres begin a three-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN).

The forward has missed the past two games, including a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. He skated on his own Friday and took part in an optional morning skate Saturday.

"I felt great out there today ... felt good the other day," Thompson said Saturday. "I feel comfortable, so I would imagine that I'll be back [Wednesday] if things progress the same way."

Thompson said the injury occurred during the first period of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 11. He left the game after playing one shift in the second period.

"It was kind of off a face-off," he said. "Took the draw and then went to take a couple strides to join the rush, and just felt something. Kind of thought it would go away, and it kind of lingered the rest of the first period. I thought it would go away after that, got some treatment [between periods], came back out, and it was still there and a little bit worse too. So, figure it is one of those things where if I pushed through it, it would just get worse and prolong the timeline.

“Those are always tough calls; you never want to be out of the game and you always want to grind through it. But sometimes it's smarter to pull yourself out, and that was one of those cases."

Buffalo was also without forward Jordan Greenway on Saturday. He left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a "nagging ailment."

Forward Jiri Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League and played his first game since Nov. 2.

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also practiced Saturday did not play. Ruff said Friday he expected Luukkonen to be available Wednesday.

"I feel like we're just trying to be smart with it now," he said. "We just feel with where the schedule is, why push him when we have four or five more days." -- Adam Kimelman